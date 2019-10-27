COLE SWINDELL
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 1; $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Country singer/songwriter Cole Swindell returns to Atlantic City on Friday night for a much-anticipated concert at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. After writing hits for Craig Campbell, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett, Swindell eventually turned his focus to a solo career and released his self-titled debut album in 2014. It contained the hits “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and “Let Me See Ya Girl.” Fans can expect to hear tracks from the latest album “All of It,” along with many more favorites.
CHEECH & CHONG
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY NOV. 1; $49, $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: After many years apart, Cheech & Chong finally reunited in 2008 and the world is better off for it. The duo began their career performing stand-up in comedy clubs, went on to star in eight films and released nine comedy albums. As hilarious and entertaining as ever, their lighthearted stoner humor and amusing songs are a breath of fresh air in these dark times. Fans can look forward to plenty of comedy sketches as well as musical classics such as “Basketball Jones,” “Born in East L.A.” and “Earache My Eye.”
SMOKEY ROBINSON
OCEAN RESORT // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 1; $49, $69, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the greatest all around talents in pop music history, Smokey Robinson has excelled as a singer, songwriter, producer and music executive throughout the course of his incomparable career. His sweet falsetto coupled with romantic lyrics and perfectly-crafted pop tunes enabled Robinson to score constant Top 10 pop hits throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s. At 79 years old, Smokey’s vocals are as sweet as ever and his charisma onstage is as a joy to behold. Fans can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Tears of a Clown,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “I Second That Emotion,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and “Cruisin’.”
RUBEN STUDDARD SINGS LUTHER VANDROSS
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 1; $29, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Ruben Studdard became a household name back in 2003 when he won the second season of “American Idol” with a narrow victory over Clay Aiken. Since that time the Alabama native has recorded seven studio albums, appeared in several films and television shows and appeared on Broadway with Aiken in 2018 in “Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion.” On Friday night Studdard will come to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa to perform an evening of songs made famous by the great Luther Vandross. Fans won’t want to miss this special night of great R&B.
LARRY THE CABLE GUY
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 2; $45, $55, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for his sleeveless flannel shirts, trucker hats and catchphrase “Git-R-Done,” Larry the Cable Guy has been a successful standup since the earlier 2000s. He gained further acclaim as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Bill Engvall and eventually starred in his own movie “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector,” which holds a sweet 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On Saturday night Larry will be getting it done at the Ocean Casino Resort with his brand of downhome comedy.
FIESTA CALIENTE
HARD ROCK // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 2; $59, $79, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Those looking for a party on Saturday night will enjoy Fiesta Caliente at Hard Rock. Bachata and Merenque music will take center stage in this dance club atmosphere which features performances by Anthony Santos, Zaccarias Ferriera and Milly Quezada. The show will feature reserved tables and seating as well as plenty of room to hit the dance floor hard. Latin music enthusiasts won’t want to miss this exciting event.
PUDDLES PITY PARTY
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 2; $34.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Big Mike Geier is the 6 foot 8 man in the clown costume whose alter-ego goes by the name Puddles Pity Party. With a beautiful tenor voice and a crooning, cabaret style, Puddles puts his own unique spin on popular songs by a diverse array of artists. Recent set lists have included covers of songs by Coldplay, Simon & Garfunkel, R.E.M, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Queen and Elvis Presley. Puddles Pity Party is an engaging performer that is truly one of a kind.
LINDA SHIELDS
DANTE HALL // 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known as the “Jersey Shore Medium,” Linda Shields is a spiritual medium and psychic adviser who became aware of her skills at a young age. During her performances, Shields purports to connect with those who have died and communicate their thoughts to living relatives and friends. She is the author of the books “Angel Inspirations for Serenity and Love,” “Crystal Power” and “12,000 Dreams Interpreted.” TheJerseyShoreMedium.com,
DENA BLIZZARD
STOCKTON PAC // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 2; $33
WHAT TO EXPECT: Looking for a great night out with the ladies? Dena Blizzard will bring the laughs Saturday night at the Stockton PAC. Blizzard, a married mother of three and former Miss New Jersey, became a viral video star with her “One Funny Mother” videos. Her most popular videos include the “Back to School Rant,” “Chardonnay,” “Chardonnay Go,” “The Board Game For Wine Lovers” and “Other Shameless People.” Her off-Broadway show “One Funny Mother” is full of big laughs as Blizzard tries to answer the question of if she has gone crazy since having kids. It was recently awarded “Best One Woman Show” at the 2015 United Solo Festival in New York City.
