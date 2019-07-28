MARTHA GRAHAM CRACKER
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 2; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Martha Graham Cracker is a drag queen from Philadelphia who sings and performs with a talented band of musicians. Known for her “monster” drag style, Cracker is all about engaging an audience with her dynamite voice and hairy arms. Cracker routinely performs a variety of songs from artists such as Prince, Black Sabbath, Nina Simone and Crowded House. This is not your everyday drag show, but of course Martha Graham Cracker is not your everyday drag queen. Those attending the show at Borgata are in for a unique, entertaining experience.
OFF THE BOARDWALK WITH ERIC JAFFE
SHOWBOAT HOTEL // 9:30 AND 11:30 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 2; $7.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Winner of multiple 2018 Philly Drag Awards, Eric Jaffe is a comedic singer and songwriter who will be performing a parody of “Cats” at the Woofstock event at Showboat on Friday. Jaffe hosts a monthly live singing cabaret “The Eric Jaffe Show” and directed and starred in “Thweeney Todd: The Flaming Barber of Fleek Street.” Friday night’s show is a part of the 2019 Summer Cabaret series “Off Boardwalk” which brings talented cabaret performers to the Showboat all summer long.
JOE BONAMASSA
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 AND 3; $99, $129
WHAT TO EXPECT: A true child prodigy, blues guitarist and singer Joe Bonamassa began playing at the age of 4 and had his own band by the time he was 12. In 2000 Bonamassa released his debut album “A New Day Yesterday,” which featured a guest performance from Greg Allman. He continued to release albums at a frequent pace with 2002’s “So, It’s Like That,” 2006’s “You & Me,” 2007’s “Sloe Gin” and 2009’s “The Ballad of John Henry” all topping the Billboard Blues Albums chart. Influenced more by the British guitar gods of the 1960s and ’70s as opposed to the domestic delta blues or south side Chicago heroes, Bonamassa’s style reflects a rock ’n’ roll flavor which will be on display this weekend during two performances at Borgata.
FRANKIE VALLI
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 AND 3; $40, $70, $95
WHAT TO EXPECT: A marvel at age 85, Frankie Valli brings enthusiasm and vocals that are as sweet as ever five decades after he first started scoring hits with The Four Seasons. The Jersey boy returns to Atlantic City this weekend for two shows that will delight longtime fans. Those lucky enough to attend can sing along to classics such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" and "Grease."
JAY PHAROAH
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 3; $29, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jay Pharoah is a comedian and actor who is best known as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2010 through 2016. A stand-up since he was 15, Pharoah is known for his spot-on impressions of celebrities such as Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Barack Obama, Chris Rock, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z and 50 Cent. On Saturday night he’ll bring his hilarious act to the Borgata.
KIX WITH SPECIAL GUEST EVER RISE
SHOWBOAT HOTEL // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 3; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hair metal rockers Kix began their career as a cover band before signing a recording contract and releasing their self-titled debut in 1981. It wasn’t until 1988 however, when the band reached its commercial peak with the album “Blow My Fuse.” It contained the hit song “Don’t Close Your Eyes” as well as “Cold Blood” and the title track. The lineup coming to Showboat on Saturday features long time band members Brian “Damage” Forsythe,” Ronnie Younkins, Steve Whiteman and Jimmy Chalfant along with bassist Mark Scheneker. Ever Rise will open the show.
THE STRAY CATS 40th ANNIVERSARY TOUR
OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 3; $56
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in 1979 by Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, The Stray Cats helped bring rockabilly music to a whole new generation. The band scored hits with “Stray Cat Strut,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17” and “Rock This Town.” In May of this year the Stray Cats celebrated their 40th anniversary with the release of their first studio album in 26 years “40.” Fans at the Ocean Casino Resort will get to hear tracks from it along with plenty of old school, rocking favorites when the band performs on Saturday night.
LOU GRAMM OF FOREIGNER WITH ASIA FEATURING JOHN PAYNE
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 5; $59, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a powerhouse double bill at the Ocean City Music Pier on Monday night when Lou Gramm of Foreigner and Asia featuring John Payne team up for a night of rock. Gramm will perform all of the signature hits including “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Jukebox Hero” and “Urgent.” Asia fans will sing along to the classics “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell” and “Soul Survivor.”
THE MODERN GENTLEMEN
RESORTS // VARIOUS DATES AND TIMES AUGUST 4-30
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Modern Gentlemen are a vocal quartet that backed the great Frankie Valli for over a decade before breaking out on their own, performing timeless classics of pop, jazz, doo-wop and rock with a modern twist. They’ve performed all over the world, but for the month of August will call Atlantic City home with a residency at Resorts Casino Hotel. Concertgoers will get to hear this exciting, dynamic group of talented singers breathe new life into classics of the Great American Songbook.
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
HARRAHS // VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
WHAT TO EXPECT: Legends in Concert began in Las Vegas in the 1980s and has been running strong ever since as the world’s most successful tribute show. With a constantly revolving cast, Legends has presented tributes to hundreds of different performers in every genre from rock and pop to R&B, hip-hop and soul. This current run of shows at Harrah’s features tributes to artists such as Bruno Mars, Donna Summer, George Michael, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.
