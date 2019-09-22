THE LINDA RONSTADT EXPERIENCE WITH TRISTAN MCINTOSH
LANDIS THEATER // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 26; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: With Linda Ronstadt herself no longer able to perform live due to Parkinson’s disease, many fans have missed the opportunity to hear her music in a concert setting. Thankfully the Linda Ronstadt Experience provides a tribute that would make the great singer proud. Vocalist Tristan McInTosh conveys the spirit of the music beautifully, while the band captures the essence of all the great songs such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou” and “When Will I Be Loved.”
REFUGEE (TOM PETTY TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 27; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in 2014 by a group of New York musicians, Refugee has poured their hearts into recreating the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Although they admit it’s a daunting task to do the extensive catalogue justice, they’ve managed to do quite well for themselves, touring up and down the East Coast. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of the classics such as “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and “Running Down a Dream.”
J BALVIN
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 27; $69, $149
WHAT TO EXPECT: Born in Medellin, Columbia, J Balvin is a reggaeton singer who first hit big in 2014 with the song “6 AM.” Two years later he released the album “Energia” which included the hits “Ginza,” “Bobo” and “Safari.” Balvin’s success continued with the singles “Mi Gente” and “Machika” and in 2018 he collaborated with Cardi B and Bad Bunny on “I Like It,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. On Friday night J Balvin will hit the Borgata for a stop on his Arcoiris Tour.
JOURNEY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAYAND SATURDAY, SEPT. 27 AND 28; $69, $99, $129, $159
WHAT TO EXPECT: This weekend Journey returns to Atlantic City for all of their loyal fans who haven’t stopped believing. Formed in San Francisco in the early 1970s, Journey began with founder Neil Schon, as a jazz fusion band with modest success, but in 1977 when singer Steve Perry took over the lead singer duties, they quickly began pursuing a more mainstream path and massive hits and arena tours were soon to follow. These days Arnel Pineda does an admirable job of replicating the vocals of the departed Perry, while the classic lineup of guitarist Neil Schon, bassist Ross Valory, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and drummer Steve Smith keep the magic alive. Fans can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Separate Ways (World Apart),” “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Send Her My Love,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Be Good To Yourself.”
WOODSTOCK 50TH REVIVAL TRIBUTE TO JANIS JOPLIN AND CROSBY, STILLS & NASH
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 27; $34, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a night of love, peace and music at the Levoy Theatre on Saturday as two tribute bands celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Led by singer CC Coletti, Experience Janis brings the psychedelic blues power of Janis Joplin at her best. The band covers all of the big hits as well as some deep cuts. Meanwhile the classic harmonies of Crosby, Stills and Nash will be brought to life by the tribute act Laurel Canyon. The band consists of Grammy award-winning writer and producer Mark Hudson, songwriter Gary Burr and singer/songwriter Mark Mirando.
CHEVY CHASE PRESENTS CADDYSHACK
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 28; $59, $69, $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Anyone who loves “Caddyshack” will get the ultimate thrill on Saturday night when Chevy Chase attends a screening of the film at Borgata followed by a Q&A and discussion with the audience. Considered one of the best comedies of all time, “Caddyshack” was released in 1980 and starred Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight along with Chase. It’s achieved cult status and remains a classic to this day.
LOVERBOY
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 28; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Canadian rockers Loverboy formed in 1979 and went on to score big hits both in their native country and the United States during the 1980s. Over the years they’ve kept up a consistent touring schedule and have managed to keep a steady lineup as well with the current band including original members Mike Reno, Paul Dean, Matt Frenette and Doug Johnson. On Saturday night Loverboy comes to Borgata to perform favorites such as “Turn Me Loose,” “Working for the Weekend,” “Lucky Ones,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “When it’s Over” and “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.”
CELEBRITY BOXING: LENNY DYKSTRA VS. “BAGEL BOSS GUY” CHRIS MORGAN
SHOWBOAT // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28; $35, $65, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: When he played Major League Baseball for the Mets and Phillies, Lenny Dykstra was always the little guy on the field. But when he steps into the ring with the 5-foot tall “Bagel Boss Guy” Chris Morgan, he’ll be the one looking down. Morgan’s notoriety stems from a viral video of him having a meltdown at a Staten Island bagel store where he ranted about women belittling him for his height and using him for his money. During a promotional event for the upcoming Celebrity Boxing match, Morgan claimed that he would “destroy” Dykstra. The troubled former baseball star retorted by telling Morgan “If you beat me I will literally walk across the country and swim across the f—ing ocean.” This pair of short stacks is bound to have the Showboat crowd losing their minds on Saturday night.
