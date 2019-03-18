By RYAN LOUGHLIN
Atlantic City has always been a great spot for live comedy. During any given week, folks in need of a few laughs can head down to one of any number of clubs and catch a live set of standup comedy. The town is known for featuring both lesser- known local acts as well as the biggest names in the biz, with regular appearances from Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Kevin James and many more.
But one form of comedy that is hard to come by is improv. While always popular on college campuses and as drama exercises, live improvisational comedy is a rare find here in America’s Playground. But this weekend will solve that problem, as “Whose Live Anyway?” makes an appearance 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Ocean Resort Casino.
If the name “Whose Live Anyway?” sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because the concept is based off the similarly named “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” a show originally created for British TV in the 1980s with an American version that ran on ABC from 1998-2007. The TV show featured four performers engaging in a series of fast-paced skits and songs all born out of short form improvisational games. The show was hosted by Drew Carey who awarded points at random to performers (though the points themselves were ultimately meaningless). The current live show follows a similar format and features a revolving cast. The Atlantic City version includes Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Jeff B. Davis and Greg Proops.
“We do a lot of the same games you might remember from the TV show,” says Proops, who was also a frequent cast member on the television version, along with main stars Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles.
“Seeing it live is a whole different version though,” Proops says. “The whole experience is very interactive. As a member of the audience you might be called up to go onstage and participate, or to give us an idea or a premise for what we are about to do.”
With this much audience participation, one can imagine that it might throw even a seasoned improv actor off their game. Proops seems to think that adds to the fun.
“You never know what someone in the crowd is going to say or suggest. You have to be ready for anything. But that’s what keeps you on your toes.”
Proops himself manages to handle it all with ease though. Of course he has years of experience on stage, and not only as an improv artist. He currently hosts his own podcast titled “The Smartest Man in the World” and he has starred in film and television roles since the 1990s in addition to doing traditional standup comedy.
“With my standup you get a lot more of my politics mixed in with the jokes,” he notes. “But improv is a bit lighter.”
One might wonder how Proops’ left-leaning political views would play in the current political environment, where much of the country seems so divided (and nobody seems to have much of a sense of humor about it).
“You’d be surprised,” Proops insists. People think it’s divided 50/50, but it’s really a very small percentage of my audience that has a problem with some of what I say.”
3 things you didn’t know about “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
Somebody was keeping track of those points. Though the points that were given out by host Drew Carey were essentially meaningless, they were officially tallied and Wayne Brady came out with the most — a whopping 50,072,587,425 in total. Ryan Stiles came in second with 11,113,372,791.5 and Colin Mochrie in third with 3,012,399,040.5.
They wanted a different host. Though he was an essential part of the American version of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” comedian Drew Carey was not the producer’s first choice for the host. They wanted it to be Clive Anderson who had hosted the original British version, but rumor has it than Anderson decided that he did not want to deal with driving a car in the notoriously hectic traffic of Southern California, so he ultimately turned down the job, leaving the door open for Carey. This would not be the last hosting job for Carey either, as he later went on to replace Bob Barker on “The Price is Right.”
The show had two perfect attendance winners. Throughout the show’s run neither Ryan Stiles nor Colin Mochrie ever missed an episode. Good thing too as their on-stage chemistry and ability to play off of each other was key to the success of the show.
