WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY WITH DAVE FOLEY, JOEL MURRAY, GREG PROOPS AND JEFF B. DAVIS
OCEAN RESORT//9 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; $36.50, $46.50, $61.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a night of hysterical improvisational comedy at the Ocean Resort on Saturday with Whose Live Anyway? Comprised of comics Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, the cast is amazingly adept at transforming any situation into a hilarious moment. No matter what topic or line they are fed, this group is able to immediately react and improvise, taking the audience on a journey with them.
