WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA
HARD ROCK // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 2; $25, $45, $60, $75, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: The road to WrestleMania runs through Atlantic City this weekend when some of the biggest superstars descend on the Hard Rock. It will be non-stop wrestling action on Saturday when Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Bayley and Elias take to the ring. WWE fans will lose their minds as they get to experience all of the drama, physicality and emotion of these matches in the flesh.
