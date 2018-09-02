ALANIS MORISSETTE
TROPICANA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 7: $79, $89, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alanis Morissette took an unusual route to arrive at stardom as a tortured singer/songwriter in the mid-1990s, by initially working as a child actress and then releasing two slick pop albums in the early 1990s. But with the release of her third album “Jagged Little Pill” in 1995, Morissette had re-emerged with a new look and attitude. In 1998 the album “Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie” set a first week sales record for a female artist. Fans at the Tropicana get expect to hear favorites such as “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “All I Really Want,” “You Learn” and “Ironic.”
