Two words help make Borgata’s “The Burlesque Show” a hit, according to Allen Valentine.
Joe Lupo.
During his final years at Borgata before joining Hard Rock, Lupo was senior vice president of operations. Entertainment was one of his areas of responsibility.
Lupo kicked around some show ideas with Valentine, a magician-turned-show-producer, to see if they could develop an entertainment vehicle as unique to the market as Borgata.
“Years ago, everybody had production shows, because there were so many (tour) buses coming to town,” Valentine says. “Remember what Merv Griffin used to do when he (owned) Resorts? He did production shows twice a day, six days a week, 11 months a year. They went (dark) for one month only so they could produce the new (production show).
But then the buses gradually went away, and with them the production shows.
“There are no more (casino tour) buses, and how do you run a production show without buses?” Valentine asks rhetorically, before revealing it was Lupo’s idea to run “The Burlesque Show” once a week at Borgata.
“It was a brilliant idea,” Valentine says. “We’re also doing the same thing with ‘Motor City Live’ (at Hard Rock, which Valentine also produces), and that show has been wildly successful.”
The concept of a reboot of an old form of entertainment, burlesque, into something compatible with today’s world proved to be a challenge. But it was one Valentine was willing to tackle.
And so “The Burlesque Show” was born, which Valentine figured would be good for an eight-week summer run, certainly not six years.
But on the only night the show was presented – Thursdays – it quickly gained a following with customers. In fact, the show actually appears to have more appeal to women than men – and you don’t find that in too many burlesque shows.
And after its initial run was extended to meet guest demand, Borgata and Valentine thought maybe people would like a holiday version of the show. So about five years ago, “The Burlesque Holiday Show” went into the Music Box for six straight nights beginning Dec. 26 and concluding in New Year’s Eve. It’s come home for the holidays every year since.
“Every year, we do a total reboot of ‘The Burlesque Show’,”
Valentine says. “Every costume, every piece of scenery, everything goes away and we start from scratch with a brand new show, which is a challenge to come up with all that content.”
The holiday version takes up about 30 percent of the show. And while it would be very easy for Valentine to slip in some of the usual holiday songs and maybe some comedy routines, he, his production team and even the cast enjoys the task of coming up with a fresh holiday segment.
“That 30 percent is a lot. We have new costumes, routines, new music, new scenes to choreograph and build,” he explains. “But it’s fun. A few years ago, we had an ice skater who was a burlesque star who actually ice skated as she did her burlesque routine. Last year, we had a girl who was a stilt walker who was a burlesque performer in a cool, store-front holiday scene.”
So what separates this year’s burlesque holiday layout with previous years?
Like all good magicians – or strip tease artists - Valentine will tease or give a small preview of what the show offers by way of holiday spirit. But he won’t spill all the beans.
“This year, we’re kind of doing a tribute to (the beloved holiday film) ‘A Christmas Story,’ which takes place in a living room,” he says. “And our burlesque star is the hostess. But I don’t want to give away too much because it’s a cute and fun number and I want people to be surprised.”
Has Valentine or any of his cast members ever gotten an earful because they’re taking something wholesome and family-friendly – the holiday season and Santa Claus – and blending it with the raunchiness of burlesque?
Valentine responds with a big laugh.
“Somehow, in our case, it totally works, because we do it in a fun way,” he says. “The blessing is that the comedy really works. I think the people who are (return guests) know they’re going to laugh hard during the show. It is sexy, certainly, but it’s elegant, it’s tasteful. It’s a cast of mostly women, and I’ve had women tell me after they’ve seen the show how empowering the show is to women. And remember, I’m surrounded by women on our production team, and they’re very sensitive to (women’s issues), especially these days. We’ve gotten no complaints or negative feedback at all.”
