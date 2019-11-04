We don’t know about you, but over here, we’re feeling pretty pumped about November. It’s got all the coziness of the changing seasons without the full-blown chill of winter. And with it comes a bevy of autumnal cocktails. for that, we've rounded up five fall cocktails to clink to this November.
1. The Russian Pumpkin. It’s got nothing to do with elections and everything to do with deliciousness. Try the Russian Pumpkin — made with New Amsterdam Vodka, Kahlua, Half and Half, and housemade pumpkin puree — at Harry’s Oyster Bar. At $12, it’s the fall cocktail you never knew you needed. Located within Bally’s at Park Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HarrysOysterBar.com for more information.
2. The Apple Cider Old Fashioned. Bobbing for apples may be out of style, but tasty apple cocktails are in full swing. Try the Apple Cider Old Fashioned — made with Cinnamon Infused Whiskey, Laird's Applejack, Aromatic Bitters, Red Label Apple Cider and fresh lemon — at the Brown Room. With the cozy atmosphere of the hip lounge combined with this crisp apple cocktail, you’ll never want to leave. Located within Congress Hall at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com for more.
3. 5 Little Pumpkins Martini. When one little pumpkin isn’t enough, try a 5 Little Pumpkins Martini at Fins Bar and Grille. Made with Captain Morgan Pumpkin Spiced Rum, Pumpkin Liqueur, and RumChata, it’s all the flavor of pumpkin pie with the added bonus of a buzz-worthy cocktail. Located at 142 Decatur St. in Cape May. Go to FinsCapeMay.com for more information.
4. Harvest Margarita. It’s officially harvest season, and while you may not be in the habit of gathering apples and gourds, you can celebrate the fall yield with a Harvest Margarita. Made with Alacran Mezcal, Agave and lime with a cinnamon-and-salt rim and apple garnish, this all-things-fall cocktail is available at Josie Kelly’s. Located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.
5. Drunken Peanut Butter Cup. If you didn’t get your full Halloween fix, look no further than this candy-inspired cocktail. Made with Sandcastle Vodka, Homemade Reese’s Mix and chocolate drizzle, the Drunken Peanut Butter Cup, available at Cape May Distillery, will satisfy that lingering sweet tooth. Located at 371 NJ 47 in Cape May Court House. Go to CapeMay-Distillery.com for more.
