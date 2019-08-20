While the ingredients to make cocktails are generally available all year round, we’re firm believers in making the most of each season. Just like you’d never catch us gulping down an eggnog or peppermint white Russian in mid-July, we like our summer sips best before the leaves start changing colors. And while we don’t want to be the bearers of bad news, autumn is right around the corner. So it’s time to get a move on your summer cocktails if you haven’t yet. Here are five summery beverages you need to try while the sun is still shining.
1. The Grapefruit Crush.
What says summer better than a citrusy cocktail? Head to the rooftop bar at Harry’s in Cape May for a grapefruit crush made with Skyy Grapefruit Vodka, Triple Sec, fresh grapefruit juice and sprite. Grapefruit not your thing? Harry’s has plenty of other crush options, including the traditional orange crush and mango crush, as well as lemon and peach crushes. Located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to HarrysCapeMay.com for more.
2. The Watermelon Basil Margarita.
A favorite of ours, hurry and have before watermelon soon goes out of season. Belly up to Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina in Stone Harbor to make the most of it with a watermelon basil margarita made with Espolon Blanco, Watermelon Basil Shrub, lime juice and Triple Sec. Your tastebuds will thank you. Located at 9631 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to BucketsStoneHarbor.com for more information.
3. The Sunset Beach.
Could you possibly enjoy a Sunset Beach during any season other than summer? Get to Sandbar Village at Icona Avalon, dig your toes into the sand, and enjoy a Sunset Beach, made with Mandarin Vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice and club soda. Located at 125 79th St. in Avalon. Located at TheSandbarAvalon.com for more information.
4. The Blueberry Pina Colada.
If you like pina coladas ... there’s no place better to hang out than at Stubborn Brothers Beach Bar in Wildwood. Kick back with a frozen blueberry pina colada made with light rum with a blend of coconut and pineapple flavors and blended with fresh Jersey blueberries. Located at Ocean Oasis Water Park at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood. Go to MoreysPiers.com.
5. Cucumber Cooler.
As the hazy days of August wind down, enjoy a cocktail that screams summer. Head to The Rusty Nail in Cape May for a Cucumber Cooler. Made with St. Germain, Bombay Sapphire, cucumber, lime and soda, this cocktail is a delightful way to say adieu to our favorite season. Located at 205 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com/Beach-Shack/Rusty-Nail for more.
