Sure, we all know about the new places—the places with all the publicity, all the best bands, all the parties. But sometimes we forget about places that are keeping their cool on the down-low, places that aren’t always on the radar. Here, we’ve got five spots that are cooler than you think.
1. Lizzie Rose Music Room. Love music? Check. Love getting within thirty feet from the stage without being trampled or having a beer spilled on you? Check. Love a cozy and charming atmosphere housed in a restored Victorian? Check check and check. Head to the Lizzie Rose Music Room for an intimate listening experience with amazing musicians. This week, Kinderhook is performing on Saturday and The Harold Lopez Nussa Trio on Sunday. A non-profit and BYOB, put your cash towards a musical cause. Located at 217 E. Main Street in Tuckerton. Go to LizzieRoseMusic.com for more information.
2. Good Night Irene’s. Said to be the best bar in the Wildwoods, Good Night Irene’s is where those in-the-know (and now you) go. With a ton of local and craft beers on tap and a staff that can talk to you about anything from beer to Philly sports to local fishing, it’s a guaranteed good time with lots to brews to sample. Located at 2708 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to GoodNightIrenes.com for more information.
3. Glasstown Brewing Company. We love a brewery, and we especially love one that pairs great beer with a great location. Located within the Army Airfield Historic District of the Millville Airport, Glasstown Brewing Company lets you gaze at the very places that pilots were trained to fly the infamous P-47 Thunderbolt in WWII. Plus, the beer is fantastic. Located at 10 Peterson Street in Millville. Go to GlasstownBrewingCo.com for more information.
4. The Baremore Tavern. If you’ve been to the Smithville Inn, you may have noticed their unique and charming front bar, otherwise known as The Baremore Tavern. Built in 1787 by James Baremore, the tavern is super cozy, sporting original exposed beams and a mammoth fireplace. With eight drafts including two that rotate, as well as friendly bartenders and staff, it’s a hidden gem (but we’re happy to have spilled the beans). Located at 1 Old New York Road in Galloway. Go to SmithvilleNJ.com for more information.
5. Planet Rose Karaoke. Contrary to the outdated belief that karaoke can be a little…ahem…corny, we know it takes a true kind of innate coolness to be willing to take the stage and rock your vocal chords karaoke style. And when you’re doing it at Planet Rose Karaoke at the Quarter of The Tropicana, the vibe is all rock-star and casino hip. Get there and get your song on. Located within The Tropicana at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to PlanetRoseAC.com.
