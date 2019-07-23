Borgata Comedy Club
Richie Redding, Drew Fraser, Rob Magnotti, July 29 through 31, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Headliners Featuring Daid James 8:30 p.m., July 25, $19, $25.
Shuli Egar (Howard Stern Show) 8 and 10 p.m., July 26 and 7 and 9 p.m., July 207, $24, $29.
Sunday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m,, July 28, $19, $25.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., July 29, $19, $25.
Howie Mandel Comedy Club
Hal Sparks, 8 p.m., July 29 through 31, $20.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., July 25 through 31, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., July 26, 28, 30, 31, $25
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., July 25, 27 and 29, $25
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., July 25 through 27, $25
