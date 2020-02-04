BALLY’S ATLANTIC CITY
Park Place and Boardwalk
Wild Wild West 609-340-2000 Thursday through Saturday: live entertainment;
Lobby Bar 609-340-2000 Saturday: live entertainment; Sa
BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA
1 Borgata Way
Gypsy Bar 609-317-1000 Thursday: The Red Hotts, 10 p.m.; Friday: Changing Lanes, 7 p.m., Kevin Miller’s Smashed, 11 p.m.; Saturday: Nine Deez Night, 7 p.m., Split Decision, 11 p.m.; Sunday: Big Game Viewing Lifespeed, 9 p.m.; Wednesday: Stealing Savanah Duo, 9 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su, W
Level One 609-317-1000 Thursday: Khemistry Band, 8 p.m.; Friday: DJ Const, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Chelsea Lee, 10 p.m.; Th, F, Sa
Premier 609-317-1000 Friday: Twrk, 10 p.m.; Saturday; Cedric Gervais, 10 p.m.; Monday: Sat-One, 10 p.m.; F, Sa, M
CAESARS ATLANTIC CITY
2100 Pacific Avenue
2100 609-348-4411 Friday and Saturday: DJ; F, Sa
Nero’s 609-348-4411 Saturday: live music, 6 p.m.; Sa
Caesars Lobby 609-348-4411 Friday and Saturday: live music; F, Sa
GOLDEN NUGGET
Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard
Rush Lounge 800-777-8477 Thursday: Dane Anthony, 8 p.m.; Friday: Bobby & Kit, 6 p.m., The Deck Band, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Big Daddy Duo, 6 p.m., The Chatterband, 10 p.m.; Sunday: Ken Shiles & CiBon, 6 p.m.; Monday: Gina Roche, 8 p.m.; Tuesday: Patty & Bugzy; Wednesday: Lisa Bouchelle; Th, F, Sa, M, W
The Wave 800-877-8477 Friday: Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), 9 p.m., Piano Fight Club, 10:45 p.m.; Saturday: The Rockets, 9:30 p.m.; . F, Sa
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO
1000 Boardwalk
Lobby Bar 609-449-1000 Thursday: Eleven Eleven, 8 p.m.; Friday: Dane Anthony Band, 6 p.m., Big Romeo, 10 p.m., DJ Nick Montone, 6 p.m.; Saturday: Big House, 3 p.m., Dirty Dance Band, 7 p.m., Garden State Radio, 11 p.m., DJ Mike Lowry, 6 p.m.; Sunday: Bobby Lynch Band, 5 p.m., The Neptunes, 9 p.m.; Monday: Garden State Radio Trio, 8 p.m.; Tuesday: Garden State Radio Trio, 8 p.m.; Wednesday: Gypsy Wisdom Trio, 8 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Council Oak Lounge 609-449-1000 Friday: Nick Moccia Duo, 6 p.m.; Saturday: Ken Shiles & CiBon Trio, 6 p.m.; F, Sa
Hard Rock Café 609-449-1000 Friday: Billy Walton Band, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Songs in the Attic, 10 p.m.; F, Sa
The Lounge at Robert’s Steakhouse 855-500-ROBERTS Friday: live music, 8 p.m.; Saturday: Late Night Cabaret in The Lounge, 8 p.m.; F, Sa
Daer Nightclub 609-449-1000 Friday: Rick Wonder, 10 p.m.; Saturday; DeOrro, 10 p.m.; F, Sa
HARRAH’S RESORT
777 Harrah’s Boulevard
Eden Lounge 609-441-5165 Thursday through Wednesday: live entertainment; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Lobby Bar 609-441-5165 Friday and Saturday: live music; F, Sa
The Pool After Dark 609-441-5585 Friday: Paola Shea; Saturday: Kate Chastain & Captain Lee; Wednesdsay: Wet & Wild Wednesday; F, Sa, W
OCEAN CASINO RESORT
500 Boardwalk
HQ2 Nightclub 609-783-8001 Friday: Jason Keats, 11 p.m.; Saturday: Vavo, 10 p.m.; F, Sa
Amada 609-783-8001 Friday: live music, 9 p.m.; Saturday; live music, 9 p.m.; F, Sa
1927 Lounge & Speakeasy 609-783-8001 Thursday: Casino Lounge, 8 p.m.; Friday: Casino Lounge, 6 p.m., Speakeasy, 9 p.m.; Saturday: Casino Lounge, 6 p.m., Speakeasy, 9 p.m.; Sunday: Casino Lounge, 8 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su
Villain & Saint 609-783-8001 Thursday: Quizzo; Friday: live music, 9 p.m.; Saturday; live music, 9 p.m.; Th, F, Sa
RESORTS CASINO HOTEL
1133 Boardwalk
Bar One 609-344-6000 Thursday: Trivia Night; Friday: live entertainment; Saturday: live entertainment; F, Sa
Five O’Clock Somewhere Bar 609-431-4100 Thursday: trivia, 6-9 p.m.; Th
Gallagher’s Burger Bar 609-340-6555 Thursday-Friday, Sunday-Wednesday: happy hour, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday: Big Game Viewing; Th, F, Su, M, T, W
Margaritaville 609-431-4100 Saturday: Nikki Davis; Sa
TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY
2831 Boardwalk
Kiss Kiss Nightclub 609-300-1615 Thursday: AS; Friday: Fot Beats; Saturday: DJ Jason Weiss Th, F, Sa
Okatshe: Sake.Sushi.Spinning 1-800-The-Trop Friday; DJ, 9 p.m.; Saturday: DJ, 9 p.m.; F, Sa
Boogie Nights 888-940-7080 Thursday: 90s Night Plus 2000s; Friday: Cougars and Cubs Ball; Saturday: Primal Men Male Review, Dance Across America Studio ’94 Tour; Th, F, Sa
Cuba Libre The Quarter, 609-348-6700 Friday: Latin Fridays!; Saturday: Bailamos Sabados; F, Sa
Planet Rose Karaoke Lounge The Quarter, 609-344-6565 Daily Karaoke, 8 p.m. Th, F, Sa, Su, M, Tu, W
Anthem 609-576-5206 Friday: Club Comedy, 8 p.m.; Sunday: Sunday Funday with DJ, Club Comedy; Wednesday: DJs, Club Comedy, 8 p.m.; F, Su, W
Tango’s 1-609-340-4000 Thursday through Saturday: live music; Wednesday: live music; Th, F, Sa, W
Firewaters Saloon 609-344-6699 Friday and Saturday: Ostrich Hat; F, Sa
ABSECON
Hi-Point Pub 5 North Shore Road, 609-641-3172 Thursday: Quizzo, Saturday: DJ; Th, Sa
ATLANTIC CITY
Anchor Rock Club 247 South New York Ave., 609-350-7140 Friday: Powerage (AC/DC Tribute); Saturday: Reggae in Winter with DJ Able; Tuesday: Soraia; F, Sa, T
Bourre 201 South New York Ave., 609-246-6670 Thursday: Nick Noto; Saturday: Alton / In Trees / The Customers / Commonplace; Th, Sa
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall 133 S. Tennessee Ave., 609-541-4099 Thursday: Rockstar Karaoke & Open Mic Night with the Indelible Groove, 8 p.m.; Friday; Horde of One, 9 p.m.; Saturday: C.R.O.P.S. outdoor Market, noon, Dead Reckoning Duo, 9 p.m.; Th, F, Sa
The Claridge The Boardwalk & Park Place, 609-487-4400 Saturday: DJ Dahve; Sa
Rhythm & Spirits 129 S. Tennessee Ave. Thursday: DJ Lousy/Christian’s Clubhouse; Friday: DJ Skyline/Flashback Friday; Saturday; Speed Dating and Singles Mixer; Th, F, Sa
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House 672 N. Trenton Ave., 609-350-6721 Saturday: UnValentine Singles Party/Elvis’ Birthday Celebration, 9 p.m.; Sa
Kelsey’s 1545 Pacific Ave., 609-344-2200 Friday; Brett Jolly, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday: Ja-Tun; 7:30 p.m.; F, Sa
BEESLEY’S POINT
Tuckahoe Inn Route 9, 609-390-3322 Thursday: Johnny’s Cousin Steve; Friday; Vicki and Dennis; Saturday: Ben Singleton; Monday: Jim Fisher; Tuesday: Brandon Ireland; Wednesday: Danny Eyer; Th, F, Sa, M, T, W
BRIGANTINE
St. George’s Pub 4282 Harbor Beach Boulevard, 609-266-1001 Thursday: Bar Bingo; Saturday: Karaoke; Wednesday: Trivia Night; Th, Sa, W
CAPE MAY
Fins Bar & Grille 142 Decatur Street, 609-884-3449 Sunday: Camille Peruto; Su
Brown Room Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place, 609-884-8421 Thursday: Andy Reeves; Friday; Chad Morales; Saturday: Darin MacDonald; Wednesday: Darin MacDonald; Th, F, Sa, W
Boiler Room Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place, 609-884-8421 Friday; DJ Brandon; Saturday: Tribe with Don Shaw; Sunday; National Pizza Day; F, Sa, Su
Mad Batter 19 Jackson Street, 609-884-5970 Thursday: Mike Flanigan; Friday: Geno White Duo; Saturday: Jimm Ross Trio; Sunday: Open Mic Night; Monday; Jimm Ross; Tuesday: The Honey Hawks; Wednesday: The Squares; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Hemingway’s 1045 Beach Avenue, 609-884-5611 Friday: DJ Entertainment; Saturday: DJ Entertainment; F, Sa
Ebbitt Room 25 Jackson St., 609-884-5700 Friday and Saturday: Kenneth Richardson; F, Sa
Ugly Mug 426 Washington St., 609-884-3459 Friday: live music; Saturday: live music; F, Sa
Nauti Spirits 916 Shunpike Road, 609-770-3381 Thursday: Artist on the Rocks; Monday; The Snake Brothers; Tuesday: Andy Reeves; Wednesday: Lew London & Chris Sooy; Th, M, T, W
Willow Creek Winery 160-168 Stevens Street, 609-770-8782 Friday: Fire Pit Friday; Saturday: Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend, Comedy Uncorked; Sunday: Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend; F, Sa, Su
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE
Country Club Tavern 1510 Route 9 North, 609-465-1515 Saturday; Paul Gargiulo; Tuesday: Dan Marro; Sa, T
EGG HARBOR CITY
Crossroads Bar & Grill 151 Philadelphia Ave., 609-445-5211 Friday: Tony & Mel; Saturday: Brandon Ireland Duo; Tuesday: Karaoke; F, Sa, T
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
LB One 6605 Black Horse Pike, (609) 645-7655 Friday: Jim Fisher; Saturday: Nick Nicholas; F, S
A Touch of Italy 6629 Black Horse Pike, 609-646-1855 Thursday: James Commander; Friday: Roger Gardella; Saturday: Rick and Laura; Tuesday: Doug Jennings; Wednesday: Lew London & Bob Mower; Th, F, Sa, T, W
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Pitney Pub 200 S. Pitney Rd., 609-241-8906 Saturday: DJ; Wednesday: DJ DC & DJ SEV; Sa, W
Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant & Tavern 1 N. New York Road, Smithville 609-652-0544 Friday: Steve & Joe; Saturday; Smokey Starr; F, Sa
JD’s Pub and Grille 45 S. New York Rd., 609-404-9000 Friday: live music; Monday: Bar Bingo; F, M
The Smithville Inn 1 N. New York Rd., Smithville, 609-652-7777 Friday: Lenny Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday: Lenny Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday: Lenny Mitchell; Wednesday: Jazz Night, 7 p.m; F, Sa, Su, W
HAMMONTON
DiDonato’s the Alley Bar & Grille 1151 White Horse Pike, 609-561-3040 Friday: DJ Larry; F
El Mariachi Loco 101 Bellevue Ave, 609-270-7224 Friday: Live Music; Saturday: karaoke; Sunday: Live Music F, Sa, Su
White Horse Winery 106 Hall St., 609-270-1411 Thursday: Gather & Sip; Friday: Theme Trivia & Tacos; Saturday: Wine & Chocolate Weekend; Sunday: Wine & Chocolate Weekend; Th, F, Sa, Su
LONGPORT/MARGATE
Johnny’s Café 9407 Ave., 609-822-1789: Friday: Bob Pantano Dance Party; Saturday; DJ Johnny Looch; Sunday; Benny Marsella; Wednesday: Benny Marsella; F, Sa, Su, T, W
Maynard’s Café 9306 Amherst Ave., 609-822-8423 Friday; live entertainment; Saturday: live entertainment; F, Sa
Sofia Restaurant 9314 Amherst Ave., 609-822-9111 Thursday: live music; Friday: live music; Saturday: live music; Th, F, Sa
Steve and Cookie’s By the Bay 9700 Amherst Ave., 609-823-1163 Thursday: light jazz; Friday: light jazz; Saturday: Joe Mancini; Sunday: Chris Sooy; Monday: Bill McGrady; Tuesday: Lew London and Chris Sooy; Wednesday: Joe Mancini and Friends, Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Tomatoes 9300 Amherst Ave., 609-822-7535 Friday: DJ Luap; Saturday; DJ Sparkles; Sunday: DJ Sparkles; F, Sa, Su
MAYS LANDING
Applebee’s Restaurant 700 Consumer Square, 609-383-9290 Wednesday: Quizzo, 9 p.m.; W
Brick House Pub & Grille 4450 Black Horse Pike, 609-837-2763 Thursday: Kontender Poker; Friday: Skippy’s Toy; Saturday: Ten Eddy Drive; Sunday: Kontender Poker; Monday: Quizzo; Wednesday: Karaoke with DJ Michael James; Th, Sa, Su, M, W
MILLVILLE
Old Oar House Irish Pub 123 N. High St., 856-293-1200 Friday: Chris Lax; Wednesday: Old Oar House Karaoke; F, W
Bojo’s Ale House 222 N. High St., 856-327-8011; Friday: Radio Neon; Monday: World Tavern Poker; F, M
NORTH WILDWOOD
Owen’s Pub, 119 E. 17th Avenue 609-729-7290 Friday: DJ Bee Bop Bernie, 8 p.m; F
Anglesea Pub 116 W. 1st Ave., 609-729-1133 Friday: Happy Hour with Will, 4 p.m., Name that Tune, 8:30 p.m.; F
PETERSBURG
Levari’s Seafood & American Grill 1291 Route 50, 609-628-2225 Friday: Frank Comparri; F
RIO GRANDE
Rio Station 3505 Route 9 South, 609-889-2000 Monday: Kontender Poker; Tuesday: Tipsy Tuesday Trivia Night; M, T
SEA ISLE CITY
Kix McNutley’s 63rd & Landis, 609-263-6341 Friday: Nikki Davis Duo, 7 p.m.; F
SOMERS POINT
The Anchorage Tavern 823 Bay Ave., 609-926-1776 Friday: DJ; Saturday: DJ; F, Sa
Applebee’s Restaurant 51 Bethel Rd., 609-653-2270 Friday: Bar Bingo, 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday: Quizzo, 9 p.m; F, W
Clancy’s By the Bay 101 East Maryland Ave., 609-927-6969 Friday: DJ; Saturday: DJ Tuesday: Karaoke Tuesday with Lori Kelly; Wednesday: Quizzo; F, Sa, T, W
Caroline’s By the Bay 450 Bay Avenue 609-927-9007 Friday; live music; Saturday; live music; F, Sa
The Crab Trap 2 Broadway, 609-927-7377 Friday: live music; Saturday: live music; Wednesday: live music; F, Sa, W
Josie Kelly’s Public House 908 Shore Rx., 609-904-6485 Friday: First Friday with Tom and & Bill, 6 p.m., Brandon Ireland; Saturday: The Locals Band; Monday: Open Mic Night; Wednesday: Paint Night with Sue Daly; F, Sa, M, W
Gregory’s Restaurant 900 Shore Rd., 609-927-6665 Friday; Bob & Bob; Saturday; DJ; Wednesday: Trivia, DJ; F, Sa, Su, W
STONE HARBOR
Sax at The Reeds, 9601 Third Ave., 609-368-0100 Thursday: live music; Th
Stone Harbor Pizza Pub 315 96th St. Wednesday: Open Mic Night; W
VENTNOR
Enlightened Café 6414 Ventnor Ave., 609-594-5283 Friday: Open Mic; F
VINELAND
Double Eagle Saloon 1477 Panther Rd., 856-213-6176 Saturday: live entertainment; Sa
WILDWOOD
Dogtooth Bar and Grill 100 E. Taylor Ave., 609-522-8383 Friday; Name that Tune; Saturday; Brandon Ireland; Wednesday: Rachel & Ty Acoustics, 8 p.m.; F, Sa, W
Goodnight Irene’s 2708 Pacific Avenue, 609-729-3861 Thursday: Quizzo; Friday; live music; TH, F
Breakers Billiard Club and Bar 3401 NJ Avenue Thursday: Karaoke, 9 p.m.; Th
Mulligan’s Shore Bar and Grill, 310 W. Hildreth Ave., 609-522-4883 Friday; Name that Tune; F
Mud Hen Brewing Co. 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., 609-846-7918 Friday: Love and Branca; Saturday: Animal House; F, Sa
