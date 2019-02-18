Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day and we couldn’t be happier about it. In addition to the celebration of one of our favorite cocktails, the "holiday" falls just two days before another favorite: National Tortilla Chip Day. Fortunately, these two days — and their honorees — go together like peanut butter and jelly. So take this opportunity to celebrate two things for the price of one. Here are five places to make the most of National Margarita Day this year.
1. Tropicana. Sponsored by Patron, the Margarita Contest at Tropicana puts the best to the test. Swing by The Chelsea Ballroom from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday to sample margaritas from contestants including Boogie Nights, Olon, Chelsea Five Gastropub, Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar, Casa Taco & Tequila Bar, Firewaters Saloon, Iron Room, Bourre, Los Amigos, Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall, Wonder Bar, and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. With Scotty and Jojo of 100.7 WZXL as hosts, the event promises to be a good time. Located at 111 S. Chelsea Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net/Events/Margarita-Challenge/ for more information.
2. Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill. School is in session at Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill during National Margarita Day. Swing by on Friday for $3.99 traditional margaritas, $5.99 fried pickles and "Margarita University," where you can learn how to make the perfect margarita at 4 p.m. Plus, the Great Margarita Toast at 5 p.m. You’ll be happy to be wasting away again in Margaritaville. Located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to MargaritavilleAtlanticCity.com for more information.
3. Vagabond. Head to Vagabond on Friday starting at 11 a.m. to begin celebrating with margaritas. From jalapeno to mango margaritas, one is more delicious than the next. Upgrade your basic margarita to a Patron Margarita with $7 specials all day. Located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to VagabondAC.com for more information.
4. Tacos El Tio. If you’re looking for excellent Mexican food to go with your margarita, look no further than Tacos El Tio. To celebrate National Margarita Day, Tacos El Tio is offering two drink specials: $6 traditional margaritas on tap, and $10 handcrafted Patron Roca Margaritas. Located at 6400 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. Go to TacosElTio.com.
5. Gypsy Bar. For an excellent margarita any day of the year, you can’t beat Gypsy Bar. With a wide variety of tequilas at the ready, there are also a bunch of different margaritas like the pomegranate or prickly pear margaritas (both $11 each), as well as the "you-really-must-like-margaritas" Royal Margarita, made with Clase Azul Ultra Anejo, fresh house sour, a squeeze of agave nectar and a float of Grand Marnier 100yr (for a whopping $300). Located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.