Borgata Comedy Club
Chris Lamberth, Daniel Tirado, Aaron Berg, May 31 and June 1, $20.
Pat House, Nathan MacIntosh, Steve White, June 2 through 5, $20.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Shane Torres, 8 p.m., May 30, $22.
Butch Bradley, 8 p.m., June 3 through 5, $22.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Che Gerrero, Peggy O’Leary, Rus Gutin, 8:30 p.m., May 30, $29.
Jason Salmon ($1 Comedy Album on iTunes), 8 and 10 p.m., May 31, and 7 and 9 p.m., June 1, $34.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., May 30 through June 5, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., May 31, June 2, 4 and 5, $25
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., May 30, June 1 and 3, $25
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., May 30 and 31, and June 1, $25.
