ac comedy club

A.C. Comedy Club

Borgata Comedy Club

Chris Lamberth, Daniel Tirado, Aaron Berg, May 31 and June 1, $20.

Pat House, Nathan MacIntosh, Steve White, June 2 through 5, $20.

Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club

Shane Torres, 8 p.m., May 30, $22.

Butch Bradley, 8 p.m., June 3 through 5, $22.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Che Gerrero, Peggy O’Leary, Rus Gutin, 8:30 p.m., May 30, $29.

Jason Salmon ($1 Comedy Album on iTunes), 8 and 10 p.m., May 31, and 7 and 9 p.m., June 1, $34.

AC JOKES

@Blue Martini at Bally’s

9 p.m., May 30 through June 5, $25.

@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana

8 p.m., May 31, June 2, 4 and 5, $25

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

8 p.m., May 30, June 1 and 3, $25

@Playground Pier

8 p.m., May 30 and 31, and June 1, $25.

