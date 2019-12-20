COMEDY
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 26, $19, $25, $35.
Buddy Harris, Albert Davis, Ian Hunt, Catherine Zini, 9 p.m., Dec. 27, $24, $29, $39.
Gianmarco Soresi, Alex Quow, 7 and 9 p.m., Dec. 28, $24, $29, $39.
Lawrence Killebrew, Lamar Todd, Mel Harris, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 29, $19, $25, $35.
Lamar Todd, Jake Mattera, Andrew Lee, Marcus Levar, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 30, $19, $25, $35.
NYE Show with Frank Neblett, Mel Harris, Dan Madden and LaTice, 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $45, $75, $120.
NYE Countdown Show with Frank Neblett, Mel Harris, Dan Madden and LaTice, 10 p.m., Dec. 31,
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., Dec. 26 through 31, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., Dec. 27, 29, and Jan. 1 $25
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., Dec. 26, 28, 30, $25
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., Dec. 28, $25.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.