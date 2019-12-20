comedy and tragedy

COMEDY

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Thursday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 26, $19, $25, $35.

Buddy Harris, Albert Davis, Ian Hunt, Catherine Zini, 9 p.m., Dec. 27, $24, $29, $39.

Gianmarco Soresi, Alex Quow, 7 and 9 p.m., Dec. 28, $24, $29, $39.

Lawrence Killebrew, Lamar Todd, Mel Harris, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 29, $19, $25, $35.

Lamar Todd, Jake Mattera, Andrew Lee, Marcus Levar, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 30, $19, $25, $35.

NYE Show with Frank Neblett, Mel Harris, Dan Madden and LaTice, 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $45, $75, $120.

NYE Countdown Show with Frank Neblett, Mel Harris, Dan Madden and LaTice, 10 p.m., Dec. 31,

AC JOKES

@Blue Martini at Bally’s

9 p.m., Dec. 26 through 31, $25.

@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana

8 p.m., Dec. 27, 29, and Jan. 1 $25

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

8 p.m., Dec. 26, 28, 30, $25

@Playground Pier

8 p.m., Dec. 28, $25.

