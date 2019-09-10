Borgata Comedy Club
Larry XL, Kendra Cunningham, Christ Monty, Sept. 13 and 14, $20.
Jimmy Failla, Lori Palminteri, Billy Garan, Sept. 15 through 18, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Mat Edgar (Comedy Central) 8:30 p.m., Sept. 12, $19, $25.
Neko White (tru TV) 8 and 10 p.m., Sept. 13 and 7 and 9 p.m., Sept. 14, $24, $29.
Sunday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 15, $19, $25.
Monday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 16, $19, $25.
Howie Mandel Comedy Club
Vicki Barbolak, 8 p.m., Sept. 12, $22.
Greg Hahn, 8 p.m., Sept. 16 through 18, $22.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., Sept. 12 through 18, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., Sept. 13, 15, 17, 18, $25
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., Sept. 12, 14, and 16, $25
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., Sept. 12, 14 and 17, $25.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.