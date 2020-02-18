Borgata Comedy Club
Michael Somerville, Bonnie McFarlane, Brian Scolaro, Feb. 20 through 22, $20.
Mike Burton, Vicky Kuperman, Lenny Marcus, Feb. 23 through 26, $20.
Howie Mandel Comedy Club
Jimmy Shubert, 8 p.m., Feb. 20, $20.
Greg Morton, 8 p.m., Feb. 24 through 26, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
David James, Shanelle Renee, Mel Harris, 9 p.m., Feb. 21, $29, $39.
Saturday Night Headliners featuring Reg Thomas, 7 and 9 p.m., Feb. 22, $24, $29, $39.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., Feb. 20 through 25, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., Feb. 21, 23, 25, and 26, $25.
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., Feb. 20, 22, and 24, $25.
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., Feb. 22, $25.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.