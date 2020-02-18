Comedy_Tragedy

Borgata Comedy Club

Michael Somerville, Bonnie McFarlane, Brian Scolaro, Feb. 20 through 22, $20.

Mike Burton, Vicky Kuperman, Lenny Marcus, Feb. 23 through 26, $20.

Howie Mandel Comedy Club

Jimmy Shubert, 8 p.m., Feb. 20, $20.

Greg Morton, 8 p.m., Feb. 24 through 26, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

David James, Shanelle Renee, Mel Harris, 9 p.m., Feb. 21, $29, $39.

Saturday Night Headliners featuring Reg Thomas, 7 and 9 p.m., Feb. 22, $24, $29, $39.

AC JOKES

@Blue Martini at Bally’s

9 p.m., Feb. 20 through 25, $25.

@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana

8 p.m., Feb. 21, 23, 25, and 26, $25.

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

8 p.m., Feb. 20, 22, and 24, $25.

@Playground Pier

8 p.m., Feb. 22, $25.

