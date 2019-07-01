We received our love of beer from our British ancestors but have taken it to a new level, surpassing every other country in the world. Our great state of New Jersey has been growing by leaps and bounds in the last seven years and the fun continues.
A recent visit to Somers Point Brewing proved that these guys did their homework to brew what locals like and how they like to drink them. The taproom is not huge but comfy and pleasant with great servers always aiming to please the customer. Service was efficient and the beers were on point with the styles they represented. They continue to try new things and I can bet even better beers will join the lineup by the end of summer.
A little further south in North Cape May, Gusto Brewing is moving forward with some good beers. Coming up is an Imperial Stout called Oliver Bright's Midnight Caper, a 9% maple-infused headbanger that will bring out your dark side. Speaking of dark, a Cascadian Black IPA will make its appearance soon. To smooth things out, an Imperial Mago IPA is on the agenda as well as a Milkshake IPA called the Peculiar Peach Pie Man. For those who enjoy things lighter, Weaponized Yoga Saison and Turn to Blonde Ale will hit the handles.
Back up north in Beach Haven, Ship Bottom Brewing will release beers almost every week this summer. On July 3, they began pouring their Coconut Porter for that tropical taste. On the 4th, the Salt Water Taffy IPA comes out, which is a collaboration with Neshaminy Creek Brewing. Several of their Freshly Baked Pie Series will also appear on the market later this month, like the Banana Cream Pie and Coconut Cream Pie ales. Look for the fruity Blood Orange Wheat Ale, a very refreshing brew with an amazing flavor, on July 13. To end the month, Mary Lee Please Don't Eat Me Saison will make its debut.
Slack Tide in Clermont continues to stun the thirsty throngs with new IPAs almost every week, so get to the brewery to get cans or growlers before they are gone.
Cape May Brewing continues its 8th Anniversary celebration so be sure to stop and enjoy their anniversary beer and all the other great selections on tap and in cans. Also this month, City to Shore 2X IPA will be released in honor of the annual City to Shore MS Bike-a-thon. The team from CMBC will once again hit the road for this annual event. Brewed with Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe hops, citrus and grapefruit is in your face with just enough malt to temper it. Later in the month we will see the return of Crusty Barnacle, a unique offering among the sea of hops.
Tuckahoe Brewing in Egg Harbor Township has made some changes to its Brew Crew. Andrew Swanson will team up with Cory Nickerson from Pinelands Brewing to man the kettles. New beers on tap will be Storm Jib, a sour IPA with Guava and also Blueberry Fields Forever, a blueberry farmhouse ale.
The open-air Biergarten at 2701 Boardwalk is open for the summer serving up good food, beer and cocktails. With a great draft menu heavy on the best German beers and local selections, you can sit and enjoy live music every night as you eat and drink. They also feature different breweries on certain days. Check out their Facebook page for a complete list of events.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall also has an outdoor venue with a fire pit and large screen TVs for movies. Live music is presented there on weekends. Add to that 40 taps of craft beer and 60 bottles and cans as well as a list of innovative cocktails and amazing pub grub prepared by Chef Charles Soreth.
On July 6 and 7, head to the Tuckerton Seaport for the "Trucker"ton Food Truck and Brew Fests. Admission is $10.
Enjoy your holiday responsibly.
