The Pier House in Cape May experienced a complete renovation and subsequent re-opening this summer. With a chic ambiance that includes warm wood floors, blue and white tiles, white stone bar and pops of blue hues, the new space is fresh and contemporary, and the home of several fabulous and made-for-fall cocktails. Get there from 3 to 6 p.m. daily for happy hour, or stay for dinner, but either way, be sure to try one of these must-have autumn concoctions.
1. The Mule. Made with Tito’s Vodka, Ginger Beer and lime juice, this traditional Mule is the perfect classic cocktail for fall. Crisp and delightful, it’s got plenty of bite and flavor ($9).
2. Apple Cider Mimosa. It’s part traditional mimosa — the always-acceptable morning cocktail — and part a tribute to autumn’s favorite fruit. Made with apple cider and prosecco, you may want this one all year ($10).
3. Blackberry Bourbon Smash. Calling all bourbon drinkers: this one’s for you. Made with Bulleit Bourbon, muddled blackberry, mint and lemonade, this crisp and refreshing cocktail is ideal for fall ($10). And every other time of the year.
4. Pyrat Fall. For a cozy and rich drink with a hint of vanilla, try the Pyrat Fall, made with Pyrat Rum, Vanilla Vodka, Triple Sec, simple syrup and a sugar rim, this is has notes of orange, spices and vanilla ($10).
5. The Pumpkin Mule. Reminiscent of the most quintessential autumn flavor there is, this pumpkin mule, with Pumpkin Pie Vodka, apple cider, ginger beer and topped with pumpkin pie spice is part cocktail, part dessert ($9).
6. Apple Cider Long Island. There’s no need to go apple bobbing to feel like you’re at a party this fall — just try the Apple Cider Long Island, made with apple cider, gin, rum, tequila, vodka, triple sec and sour mix. Super cozy and fall inspired, this twist on the Long Island Iced Tea is a hefty concoction ($10).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.