Borgata Comedy Club
Yannis Pappas, Chris DiStefano, Wali Collins, Aug. 5 through 8, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Dan Altano, Katie Haller, Rus Gutin, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 2, $25.
The Early Bird Special Show Featuring Mike Cannon, 7 p.m., Aug. 3, $19.
Mike Cannon (Sirius XM Radio) featuring Brendan Sagalow, 9 p.m., Aug. 3, and 7 and 9 p.m., Aug. 4, $25, $29.
Monday Night Comedy featuring Frank Liotti & Usama Siddiquee, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 6, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Greg Hahn, 8 p.m., Aug 2, $20.
Greg Warren, 8 p.m., Aug. 7 and 8, $20.
