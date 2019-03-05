ac comedy club
A.C. Comedy Club

Borgata Comedy Club

Tommy Gooch, Michael Somerville, Teddy Smith, March 7, $20.

Greg Stone, Larry XL, Dan Wilson, March 10 through 13, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Reg Thomas (truTV) featuring Alex Pinschera, 8:30 p.m., March 7, $29.

The Early Bird Special Show featuring Mike Vecchione (The Tonight Show), 7 p.m., March 8, $24, $34.

Mike Vecchione (The Tonight Show) featuring Maddy Smith, 7 and 9 p.m., March 8 and 9, $34.

Monday Night Comedy featuring Matt Ruby, 8:30 p.m, March 11, $25.

Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club

Pete Lee, 8 p.m., March 7, $20.

Kevin McCaffery, 8 p.m., March 12 and 13, $20.

