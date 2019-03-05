Borgata Comedy Club
Tommy Gooch, Michael Somerville, Teddy Smith, March 7, $20.
Greg Stone, Larry XL, Dan Wilson, March 10 through 13, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Reg Thomas (truTV) featuring Alex Pinschera, 8:30 p.m., March 7, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Mike Vecchione (The Tonight Show), 7 p.m., March 8, $24, $34.
Mike Vecchione (The Tonight Show) featuring Maddy Smith, 7 and 9 p.m., March 8 and 9, $34.
Monday Night Comedy featuring Matt Ruby, 8:30 p.m, March 11, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Pete Lee, 8 p.m., March 7, $20.
Kevin McCaffery, 8 p.m., March 12 and 13, $20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.