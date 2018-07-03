COMEDY CLUBS
BORGATA COMEDY CLUB
In The Music Box
Pat House, Chloe Hilliard, Greg Morton, July 6, $20.
Pat House, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, Harrison Greenbaum, July 8 through 11, $20.
ATLANTIC CITY COMEDY CLUB
Mike Lebovitz (Last Comic Standing) featuring Nick Z and Peggy O’Learry, 8:30 p.m., July 5, $25.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Eric Neumann (Comedy Central), 7 p.m., July 6, $19.
Eric Neumann (Comedy Central) featuring Erica Spera & Johnny Figaro, 9 p.m., July 6; 7 and 9 p.m., July 7; $29.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Jon Lovitz, 7 and 10 p.m., July 5, $25, $50.
ONGOING SHOWS
Primal Men Male Revue, Tropicana, Boogie Nights, 7:30 p.m., Saturday nights, through Dec. 30, $30, $45.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, various times, July 24 through Sept. 2, $40.
Kevin & Caruso Magique Grand Illusions, Tropicana, multiple times, June 24 through Sept. 4, $30, $40.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.