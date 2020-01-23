Broken Arrow

Neil Young tribute band Broken Arrow

Don’t miss out on a chance to grab tickets for Neil Young tribute band Broken Arrow, making an appearance at Millville’s Levoy Theatre Friday, April 24.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Vaudeville Bar will be open for drinks and band merchandise will be available for purchase. The band will take the stage at 8 p.m., performing Young’s classics with their own fresh twist.

Get ready to sing along to some of your favorite tunes and purchase tickets in advance, ranging from $29-$34, plus fees. Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High St. For more information, go to Levoy.net.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

