Don’t miss out on a chance to grab tickets for Neil Young tribute band Broken Arrow, making an appearance at Millville’s Levoy Theatre Friday, April 24.
Starting at 7 p.m., the Vaudeville Bar will be open for drinks and band merchandise will be available for purchase. The band will take the stage at 8 p.m., performing Young’s classics with their own fresh twist.
Get ready to sing along to some of your favorite tunes and purchase tickets in advance, ranging from $29-$34, plus fees. Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High St. For more information, go to Levoy.net.
