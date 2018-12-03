Every year our sister publication, Atlantic City Weekly, hosts a competition for the best in nightlife for Atlantic County and only Atlantic County. Voting for this year's awards begins Thursday, Dec. 6, and runs through Jan. 31.
Everything from Best Bartender to Best Dance Floor to Best Place to Pop the Question are included — and so many more!
Think bars in Egg Harbor Township, happy hours in Margate, beer menus in Smithville — these places and others like them could be this year's winners.
Go to ACWeekly.com/nightlifeawards to vote for your favorite hot spots in Atlantic County. You can vote once a day until it ends.
Winners will be announced in Atlantic City Weekly and online at ACWeekly.com on Feb. 21. That same night there will be an open-to-the-public bash at Boogie Nights at Tropicana Atlantic City. More info on that to come.
Let the competition begin.
— Pamela Dollak
