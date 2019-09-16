With any bad news comes a sliver of a silver lining. Summer may be ending, but the best of outdoor dining isn’t. Before fall officially arrives next week, hit one — or all — of these outdoor dining venues without the rush of summer crowds. You won’t be sorry.
1. The Pier House. If it’s the beauty of the beach you’re looking for, look no further than The Pier House. With a beautiful terrace across from the legendary Cape May Beach, kick back to cocktail like Jersey & The Peach, made with Stoli Peach vodka, white cranberry juice, peach puree, mint, boba and a sugar rim. It’s just what the doctor ordered for your end-of-summer blues. Located at 1327 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com/dining for more information.
2. Girasole. Looking for luxury? Head to the Garden of Eden at Girasole Restaurant. The lush and magnificent garden is the perfect location to enjoy the last of summer’s balmy weather while sipping cocktails like Eve’s Mint Garden, made with Bombay Gin, ginger beer, muddled mint and lime, and a splash of club soda. Located at 3108 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to MyGirasole.com for more.
3. North End American Grill. If summer meant surfboards, fish tacos and casual vibes, North End American Grill can still be your place. Kick back and relax on their outdoor patio and try their signature Bikini Tini, made with blueberry rum from Cape May Distillery, limoncello, simple syrup and prosecco. While you’re there, you’ll get a first hand glimpse of the shenanigans of North Wildwood’s Irish Fall Festival, whose stage is visible from the North End American Grill patio. Located at 2016 Olde New Jersey Ave. in North Wildwood. Go to NorthEndAmericanGrill.com for more information.
4. McCullough’s Pub. More a golf aficionado? Head to The Deck at McCullough’s Pub for a frosty beverage overlooking the green as well as a water view of the lake and the 18th fairway. Get there at 7 p.m. Friday for Country Western Night with Cowboy Kevin direct from Nashville, or head there on Sunday, where you can catch the Eagles vs. Lions game at the outdoor deck bar. Located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to McCulloughsGolf.com for more.
5. Surf Bar. In an Atlantic City state of mind? Head to The Showboat’s Surf Bar for post-beach sips and creative cocktails along with fresh air and ocean breezes. And then head inside to the Atlantic City Fashion Week, where high end Ready to Wear Designers are featured on Friday and avant garde and couture collections are featured on Saturday. Located in The Showboat at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com.
