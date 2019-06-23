Nothing says summer like the fireworks and fun of Fourth of July. From picnics and cookouts to cocktails and bands — not to mention the celebration of our nation’s independence — it’s the best holiday of the summer. Though it's not till next week, here are five spots to get a jump on your Fourth of July party planning.
1. MudHen. We’ll be honest, we love MudHen Brewing Co. every day of the year. But we love it even more this 4th of July, when MudHen will release a new red, white and blue crowler design to help us all celebrate. Between that and music on the patio with Five Times Famous starting at 6 p.m., it’s no wonder MudHen is a favorite. Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. Go to MudHenBrew.com for more information.
2. Bobby Dee’s Rock n’ Chair. Avalon is heating up for summer, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Bobby Dee’s Rock n’ Chair, located right on Dune Drive. And 4th of July is no exception. Head there next Thursday for the Mark Fisher Trio and Que Farkas, both starting at 8 p.m. Located at 2409 Dune Drive in Avalon. Go to RockNChair.net for more.
3. Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grill. Some people hit the deck, well deck bars, on 4th of July. We’re planning to hit the roof. With prime fireworks viewing in addition to the E Street Shuffle, one of the best Bruce Springsteen tribute bands ever, celebrating Independence Day on the rooftop Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille is a complete win-win. Located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to HarrysCapeMay.com for more information.
4. The OD. If you’re looking for some pre- and post-Sea Isle fireworks fun, head to The Ocean Drive, known far and wide as The OD. Get to The OD from 4 to 9 p.m. for a special July 4th Jam with Secret Service, or head back at 9 p.m. for a party with Steal the Sky. Located at 3915 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle. Go to TheOD.com for more.
5. Rusty Nail. While the big Cape Resorts 4th of July family-friendly shindig is at Congress Hall, the nightlife is still happening at The Rusty Nail. Get there for cocktails by the fire pit, a view of the fireworks, and music from Gregg Carpenter. Located at 205 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com for more information.
