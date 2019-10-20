Calling all you witches. It’s time to load up the broom and get spooky! It’s Halloween weekend, the most wickedly wild weekend of the year. Get ready for costumes, cocktails, tricks and treats all over South Jersey. You can get your Halloween on just about anywhere this weekend — from local bars to haunted hayrides. Here are our five best picks for tricks, treats and a little bit of naughtiness this Halloween.
1. Creep around at a casino. Want some treats with your tricks? Do some adult styled trick or treating — think appetizers and cocktails — at Bally’s and Caesars with their 5th Annual Adult Trick or Treat on Saturday. Or head to The Pool After Dark for not one, but two Halloween bashes—Halloween Bash featuring Sultan & Shepard on Saturday and Wet ‘n’ Wild Mischief Night with DJ Blee on Wednesday. Want more multiple party action? Head to Ocean Casino Resort for a multi-venue Halloween extravaganza costume contests and parties at HQ2 Nightclub (with Laidback Luke; Topgolf Swing Suite; 1927 Lounge & Speakeasy; and Villain & Saint, all on Saturday. Survive the night? Head back on Sunday for a Halloween Party at Bangz Salon & Blow Dry Lounge. And at Resorts, head to a frighteningly good Halloween party under two roofs on Saturday, with costume contests, DJ entertainment, and beer bucket specials at both Landshark and Margaritaville.
2. Swoop into a Halloween with a theme. It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s you! Hang with the rest of the superheroes — while shaking your capes to the tunes of Laura Lea & Tripp Fabulous — at a Superhero-themed Halloween costume party at Gypsy Bar at Borgata on Saturday. Feeling villainous? No problem. You’ll be more at home at the three-day Villain Themed Halloween party at Premier Nightclub at Borgata —with Cedric Gervais on Friday; Fedde Le Grand and a Halloween costume contest on Saturday; and DJ Tiesto on Sunday. Can’t decide who you are? You might feel most at home with some “stranger folks” (it’s a stretch, we know) in the Upside Down World at Josie Kelly’s on Saturday, where it’s a costume party and dance party with Either Way Band. Speaking of dance parties, if you’re looking for a true ball, head to Dante Hall — which channels Dante’s Inferno in name alone — for an official Monster Concert Masquerade Ball on Friday full of wicked music and fiendish good times with Snowden, Rosario, and Lielack. We’re told it will be a scream. Finally, if you’re further south, head to Congress Hall on Friday for a wicked evening full of festive cocktails and splendid masks with their annual Masquerade Ball. For a full-on tribute-show theme, Carney's in Cape May is hosting a Beatles/Billy Joel/Bruce Springsteen/Prince combo-tribute band on Saturday culminating in a costume contest.
3. Do the Time Warp. It’s just a jump to the left, or in this case, a step into the Hard Rock, where the Rocky Horror 45th Anniversary Tour Live will be at Sound Waves on Friday, before Halloqueen takes the stage on Saturday. While you’re there on Saturday, head to DAER Nightclub for a Halloween party and sexiest costume contest. For more time warping, head to the Quarter at Tropicana for a Saturday night property wide Halloween party that kicks off with a dance to Time Warp from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will be aired in the IMAX theater at 11 p.m. The Rocky Horror action doesn’t stop there though … head to Boogie Nights for a special tribute performance of the show as well as their annual costume contest. While you’re at Tropicana, be sure to stop by Kiss Kiss for a scary carnival; Anthem for a Scream! Party; and Cuba Libre for Bailamos Sabados Halloween Edition. And if you can’t watch the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” without your props, head to Elaine’s in Cape May for a frightfully fun viewing of the movie outside.
4. Feast your fangs on a show. Halloween is all about entertainment. From the fearsome freaks to the comedic costumes, it’s an evening full of spookiness and laughter. To add to the fun, catch a show. Head to The Palm on Friday for “Once Bitten, Twice Dead”, a dinner theater performance complete with fangs, food, and festivities. Or head to The Claridge on Saturday for another dinner theatre experience, “Dead Men Don’t Speakeasy,” this time with gangsters, gun molls and gumshoes. And if you like your show sans dinner, head to Bally’s on Saturday for a “50 Shades of Gay” Adult Variety Halloween show complete with comedy, music, drag, video sketches, audience participation and giveaways. If you want to celebrate with your witches, head to Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor for a “Show Us Your Witchy Side” Halloween party complete with costume contest, trivia, giveaways, drink specials and a special burlesque performance on Friday.
5. Nightmare on Tennessee Avenue. There’s no Freddy Kruger, but there are plenty of frightfully things that will keep you up at night on Tennessee Avenue, including a first stop on Saturday evening at MADE Chocolate Bar, where hosts Willy Wonka and Veruca Salt will greet party-goers and prizes will be give out to those who find the golden ticket! Visit their Sexy Bartender Umpa Loompa Kelly and try a chocolate cocktail before traipsing away the first Neon Knotty Night/Halloween Bash at Rhythm & Spirits on Saturday, which includes face and body painting, $7 Patron Shots, $9 Patron Fronies and Potions and $5 Bar Pies. Just a few steps away, at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, the party starts on Saturday with some family friendly fun including a 5 p.m. pumpkin painting, 6:30 costume contest and 7 p.m. screening of Hocus Pocus outside on the big screen, and then morphs into an adult-only experience with music by SuperLemonade, a screening of Halloween and a Midnight in the Beer Yard Costume Contest. At Bourre, while their official Halloween party isn’t until Halloween night, swing in on Saturday to escape from the haunts and horrors for a Comedy Carnival with Chip Ambrogio — it’s free!
