Located on the mainland between the feistier and always fun Sea Isle City, and the consistently family-friendly Ocean City, Upper Township sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. While it’s a great place to raise a family, people don’t always equate it with nightlife — unless, of course, they know where to look. Here are five places to bar hop across Upper Township.
1. Yesterday’s. "The Y," as it’s known to locals, is an Upper Township institution. The family-owned restaurant and attached liquor store have been around for decades and come summer, you can barely get a table inside or out. While there’s always a decent crowd, the off-season is the perfect time to catch some live music up close. Head there on Friday for Shaun LaBoy and Saturday for Al Olivero. Located at 316 Roosevelt Blvd. in Marmora. Go to YesterdaysBar.com for more information.
2. Tuckahoe Inn. Located in the Beesley’s Point section of Upper Township, the Tuckahoe Inn and its great backyard bar and deck are home to huge crowds all summer long. Right now, enjoy the cozy interior with live music several nights a week. Head there Friday for Bobby Hunter; Saturday for Ken Shiles & CiBon; Monday for Jim Fisher and Wednesday for Bob Campanell. Located at 1 Harbor Road in Beesley’s Point. Go to TuckahoeInn.com for more information.
3. Seaville Tavern. Though the Seaville Tavern doesn’t have live music, they do have a legendary Thursday night wing night. Get there early because the place gets packed, and when you’re done, swing by their package goods store to keep the night hopping. Located at 29 New Bridge Road in Seaville. Go to SeavilleTavern.com for more information.
4. Levari’s Seafood & American Grill. Head to Petersburg for a taste of Levari’s Seafood & American Grill with a weekly Thursday ladies' night as well as one last Flanagan Friday in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, with $5 Guinness and Slane Irish Whiskey, $6 Jameson, $7.25 Slane Bar Bombs and $7 Baby Guinness. Located at 1291 Route 50 in Tuckahoe. Go to Levari’s on Facebook for more information.
5. Deauville Inn. You’re not alone if you forgot — or didn’t even know — that Strathmere, and therefore the Deauville Inn, are a part of Upper Township. The sprawling bar and restaurant boast a huge deck as well as boat slips and a beach bar in the summer, and it’s host to a huge summer music scene that kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend. For now, get there on Monday nights for half-price wings and snow crab specials (2 pounds for $25), as well as $2 domestic drafts. Located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com for more information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.