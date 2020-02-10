It’s the official day of love, and with it come the usual Valentine’s Day suspects — chocolates, roses and fine dining. And while we’ll never knock a fine bottle of wine and heart shaped boxes of chocolates, it’s time to step things up. Here are five places to unexpectedly feel the love this Valentine’s Day.
1. Boogie Nights. Single? Interested? Married? It doesn’t matter what your relationship status is, Boogie Nights has you covered. If you’re still bitter about that breakup, get there on Thursday for Shred your Ex night with 90’s Night plus 2000s. On Friday, celebrate your love with a Boogie Nights Red Hot Valentine’s Day Ball with a live vow renewal. And on Saturday get there for a post Cheap Trick concert with an I Want You to Want Me party. Located inside Tropicana Atlantic City at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BoogieNights.com for more information
2. Rhythm & Spirits. Wanna forget all about love? Rhythm & Sprits has a a BFF Galentine’s Day Party on Thursday for celebrating with your besties, complete with pizza, snacks, activities, drink specials and music hosted by Volume Up with Leslie Jesperson. Located as 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpiritsAC.com for more information.
3. Bourre. Looking for a little reggae romance? At Bourre, ditch the traditional and tune into reggae with The Liberi, Ill Rendition, LNJ Sessions and Crooked Coast on Friday. With door prizes, a two-for-one couples special at the door and a $25 prix fix Cajun dinner special available, this will feel way more like a reggae jam than a massacre. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
4. Nauti Spirits. If your idea of romance is a little bit of learning with your sweetheart, head to Nauti Spirits on Thursday for a Couples Cocktail Class. Learn to make the “Bee Mine” cocktail from their head distiller and enjoy some light hors d’oeuvres with your valentine. Located at 1916 Shunpike Road in Cape May. Go to NautiSpirits.com for more information.
5. White Horse Winery. Chocolates don’t always come in a heart-shaped box. Get to White Horse Winery for a special wine and gourmet hand-crafted chocolate tasting on Friday with live music from Nicki Sbaffoni, and food from Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine; or on Saturday for live music from the John & Aaron Duo and food from Visconti’s Cruisin’ Cuisine. Either day, your valentine will thank you. Located at 106 Hall Street in Hammonton. Go to WhiteHorseWinery.com for more information.
