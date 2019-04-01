If you don’t already know about it, let us be the ones to share the good news — we have an amazing, eclectic and intimate BYOB concert space right here in South Jersey, and you definitely want to add it to your to-do list. The Lizzie Rose Music Room, located in Tuckerton, boasts a lineup of hip and award-winning national talent in a small space — so close, you can hear the artists' on-stage banter. Head there this weekend for a concert with Jim Kweskin on Saturday; The Hot Club of Philadelphia on Sunday; and Eric Anderson on Wednesday. Afterward, head to any one of the following places for a follow-up cocktail.
1. Tuckerton Beach Grille. Head to Tuckerton Beach Grille for some casual fun, cold beer and great entertainment, as well as fantastic happy hour deals daily. Head there for weekly open-mic nights on Thursday hosted by Jimmy Brogan, as well as Shore Syde Duo on Friday and 8-Track Attack on Saturday. Located at 1000 S. Green St. in Tuckerton. Go to TuckertonBeachGrille.com for more information.
2. Doyle’s Pour House. A great Irish-themed bar, Doyle’s Pour House hosts a weekly trivia night at 8 p.m. on Mondays, and is the perfect place to dive into a burger and a brew. Located at 210 W. Main St. in Tuckerton. Go to DoylesPourHouse.com for more information.
3. Mickey’s Port of Call. For a family-owned eatery with a full bar and a wide ranging menu that includes wings and burgers as well as steaks and seafood, head to Mickey’s Port of Call. You can catch Lovelight Trio there at 7 p.m. Friday. Located at 317 E. Main St. in Tuckerton. Go to MickeysPortofCallPub.com for more information.
4. Pinelands Brewing Company. If it’s craft beer you’re looking for, head to Pinelands Brewing Company, a three-barrel nano-brewery that makes hand-crafted ales right from the edge of the Pines. Try the Evan John Porter, a robust, smooth, dark bodied vanilla porter; or the Swamp Donkey, which won Second Place IPA at the Atlantic City Beer Fest. Located at 140 7th Ave., Suite 15, in Little Egg Harbor. Go to PinelandsBrewing.com for more.
5. Manafirkin Brewing Company. For unique handcrafted ales made with natural ingredients, head to Manafirkin Brewing Company. We recommend the Second Degree Burn, infused with fresh jalapenos and strawberries, or Quats Going On, steeped with 20 pounds of fresh kumquat. Located at 450 E. Bay Ave. in Manahawkin. Go to Manafirkin.com for more information.
The Lizzie Rose is located at 217 E. Main St (Route 9) in Tuckerton,. Go to LizzieRoseMusic.com.
