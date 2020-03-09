It’s finally here—the one time of year when we all celebrate the luck of the Irish (whether you’re actually Irish or not) — St. Patrick’s Day. Grab your green and your “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” pin, here are five places to party like a leprechaun on Tuesday.
1. Josie Kelly’s. Get to Josie Kelly’s for their second annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and a full day of fun. Start early with an Irish Breakfast; enjoy music from The Finns (all the way from Ireland) from noon to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m.; talented Irish Dancers from Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance; a visit from ACFD Sand Pipers Pipes-Drums troupe; and a grand finale from the Billy Walton Band with special guest Anthony Krizan at 8 p.m. Even better? No cover. Located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more information.
2. Clancy’s by the Bay. For another all-day party, head to Clancy’s by the Bay, where Nae Breeks Pipes and Drums stop in at 4:30 and 6:15 p.m., Irish and party music from DJ Bill from 4 to 8 p.m., and Irish food and drink specials from open to close. Located at 101 East Maryland Ave. in Somers Point. Go to SomersPoint.ClancysRestaurantGroup.com for more information.
3. 5 West Pub. Feeling lucky? Get to 5 West Pub for a full day of Irish fun including a Lucky Charms Cereal Eating Contest as well as drink specials all day, including baby Guinness shots, Irish potato martinis, Dublin mules, Guinness pints, Jameson shots and green Jello shots. If that’s not enough, the Irish Pipe Brigade-Cape Atlantic Police and Fire will be stopping in, and there will be traditional Irish fare including bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and corned beef pizza starting at 4 p.m. Located at 3729 Bayshore Road in North Cape May. Go to 5WestPub.com for more information.
4. Nardi’s Tavern. Looking for the St. Patrick’s Day recipe for fun? Head to Nardi’s Tavern at 5 p.m. for a St. Paddy’s Day Party that includes music from The David Christopher Band as well as food specials like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and corned beef and rye. Located at 11801 Long Beach Blvd. in Beach Haven. Go to NardisTavern.com for more information.
5. O’Donnell’s Pour House. At O’Donnell’s Pour House, there’s an Irish menu that includes Irish potatoes (traditional mashed potatoes with leeks and cabbage), shepherd’s pie and Irish bangers and mash all year long. On St. Pat’s, doors open at 10 a.m. Get there for an extra special Irish menu as well as your favorite Irish tunes from DJ Steve & Co. Located at 3907 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle. Go to ODonnellsPourHouse.com for more information.
