If you’re into golf, you probably already know what’s going on this weekend. If you’re not, let us enlighten you. This weekend — Thursday to Sunday — is The Masters Tournament, an invitational golf tournament that’s been held since 1934 at the private Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. While there are those lucky enough to attend in person, the rest of us can solace ourselves by viewing the televised version. Here are five places to watch The Masters while imagining you’re right on the green.
1. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. Head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for The Masters “Moving Day” Viewing Party at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Watch the tournament, drink Old Forester Whiskey — the Old Forester lineup includes Old Forester 86 Proof as well as Old Forester Whiskey Row 1897, 1870, and 1920 — and have your swing analyzed by local golf pro Bryan DeMarco, owner of Customwerks and head PGA Professional Pine Barrens Golf Club. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.
2. McGettigan’s 19th Hole. If you want to watch golf among a bounty of golfers, head to McGettigan’s 19th Hole, where The Masters will air all week long on every television. Get there for happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 4 p.m. Friday for their complimentary buffet. Located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigans19th.com for more information.
3. McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant. Head to McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links — a real Irish-Scottish golfing experience — for their legendary sliders, prime rib dip sandwich and burgers, as well as some drink specials during all days of The Masters. Located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to McCulloughsGolf.com for more.
4. Taproom Bar & Grille. If you really want to revel in history, head to the Atlantic City Country Club, known as "Birthplace of the Birdie," and check out the tournament in the Taproom Bar & Grille. Get there from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for happy hour specials that include $3 domestic drafts and bottles, $4 house wines and $5 specialty martinis as well as menu items like butternut squash ravioli and crispy potato flats — both just $5 — among many more. Located at 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. Go to ACCountryClub.com.
5. Seven Tap-Tavern. Head to Seven Tap-Tavern at Ron Jaworksi’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club for food and drink specials including The Azalea (named after the famous flowers at Augusta National) and Mother of Pearl, as well as $2 domestic drafts and pimento cheese sandwiches. Located at 550 Country Club Drive in Egg Harbor City. Go to BlueHeronPines.com for more.
