You may know your beer and your wine, but do you know your whiskey? If not, it’s a perfect time to learn. With a bunch of places offering Whiskey 101 classes, now’s your chance to get your sampling on before St. Patrick’s Day rolls around. Here are five places to wet your whistle with a whiskey.
1. Reeds at Shelter Haven. Get to The Reeds at Shelter Haven from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday for Whiskey 101 with whiskey aficionado and Restaurant Director Steve Mannino, as he guides you through a tasting where you can explore the unique flavors, and the differences between, American, Canadian and Irish Whiskeys, Bourbon and Scotch. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations required. Located at 9601 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to ReedsAtShelterHaven.com for more information.
2. Passion Vines. Wednesday is for whiskey at Passion Vines. Stop in from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and join Passion Vines' whiskey expert for new releases, flight specials and more. The event is free and no reservations are required. Located at 265 New Road in Somers Point. Go to PassionVines.com for more information.
3. The Iron Room. Head to The Iron Room in Atlantic City for half off glasses of whiskey from 4 to 11 p.m. every Tuesday, including good, hard-to-find bottles along with a knowledgeable mixology team able to coach customers through the decision making process. Note that the specials don’t include whiskey flights. Located at 648 N. Albany Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to IronRoomAC.com.
4. Whiskey Five Bar. If the casinos are more your style, head to Whiskey Five Bar in the Chelsea Tower of Tropicana during happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Enjoy a good time in a relaxed setting while sampling old-fashioned craft cocktails, or the whiskey of the week, available for $6. Located at 111 S. Chelsea Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.
5. Little Water Distillery. If local whiskey if your preference, head to Little Water Distillery for their Whitecap American Whiskey. Tastings are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Or head there 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, for a Cocktail Party Fundraiser for the Throw Away Dogs Project. Tickets are $20. Located at 807 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to LittleWaterDistillery.com for more information.
