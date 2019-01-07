Someone once said “Four wheels move the body, two wheels move the soul.” The author is unknown, but the feeling isn’t. For anyone who’s a motorcycle aficionado, there’s nothing quite like the feel of the open road on two wheels. This weekend the Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet comes to Showboat. Here are five reasons to get your motor running this weekend.
1. It’s from your dreams. Like motorcycles? You’re in the right place. The A.C. International Motorcycle Show features new, custom and vintage machines, as well as vendors from all over the country showing off new and unique items, including Zippers Performance. With special guest National Top Fuel Drag Champion Racers on hand for photo ops, signings, and swapping stories, as well as cash prizes and a swap meet, it’s a motorcycle lovers dream.
2. It’s kid friendly. Can’t get a babysitter? No problem. Not only is the motorcycle show itself a family friendly event, but there are activities available specifically to keep your kids entertained for hours. Think clowns, face painters, glow in the dark putt putt and an arcade.
3. It’s adult friendly. With a private wing hosting a Side Show Alley Tattoo event, as well as a full bar available on-site, the show has enough to keep you entertained all day long. And if the on-site bar just isn’t cutting it, a visit to The Surf Bar or 12 Bar — both on the Showboat property — provide you with even more options.
4. Ocean Resort is on one side. Hosted at Showboat, the A.C. International Motorcycle Show is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Ocean Resort, the new home to some epic nightlife. After the show, head to Ocean Resort for NVR Left at 10 p.m. on Saturday at HQ2 Nightclub; Atley Moon Duo at 7 p.m. and The Event Horizon at 10:45 p.m. on Friday and Matt Adams Duo at 7 p.m. and Lifespeed at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, all at Villain and Saint; or for DJs on Friday and Saturday at Ivan Kane’s Royal Jelly Burlesque Nightclub. Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com for more information.
5. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is on the other side. While Ocean Resort is to one side of Showboat, Hard Rock — where there’s just as much to do — is on the other. With live music playing at most of their venues all weekend long — whether it’s Lobby Bar, Council Oak Lounge, or the famous Hard Rock Café which hosts a show by Rolling Stones tribute The Glimmer Twins at 10 p.m. Saturday — music and fun are sure things at Hard Rock. Located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com for more information.
