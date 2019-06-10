Come summer, there’s one rooftop that outshines all the rest. Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille is a Cape May legend, with an open-air rooftop deck full of the best bands, delightful cocktails and all the most fun people. Here are five reasons to head there this week.
1. The tunes. Harry’s has live music every night, all summer long, and their lineup includes some of Cape May’s favorite musicians. This week their lineup includes Dan Barry on Thursday; Nate Cwik on Friday; Dead Reckoning on Saturday; The Clavicles on Sunday; Marnie & Nate on Monday; Que Farkas on Tuesday; and The Honeyhawks on Wednesday. Coming up are The Bastard Sons of Captain Mey, Suburband Sensi, and Trinidelphia.
2. The specials. Smack in the middle of summer and right on the beach, Harry’s has specials every week, including "Microbrew & Mussels Monday" with $2 off all draft beer, half-priced mussels and $5 pub pretzels; "Local Tuesday" with $2 off local draft beer, $7 Nauti Spirits mixed drinks, $5 New England clam chowder and $7 fish tacos; and "Crush Wednesday" with $5 orange crushes, $6 for all other Crush flavors, $5 hummus and pita and $6 wings.
3. The breakfast. In addition to serving lunch, dinner and delectable bar noshes, Harry’s also serves breakfast, and with it, breakfast cocktails. We recommend trying a Bacon Bloody Mary or a peach mimosa with your omelet. It’s the perfect start to a beautiful day at the seashore.
4. The cocktails. It wouldn’t be a rooftop worth lounging on if it didn’t include a bar stocked full of summery cocktails. Try the rose sangria (rose wine, Calico Jack light rum, muddled strawberries, simple syrup and Sprite), the Jersey Fresh blueberry mojito (Cape May Distillery blueberry rum, muddled blueberries, mint, lime, simple syrup and club soda),or the Key Lime Crush (Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka, fresh-squeezed lime juice and ginger ale). You won’t leave thirsty.
5. The wine cellar. When you’re done on the rooftop, head to the wine cellar. Pick yourself up a nice bottle of wine to take home at Harry’s onsite liquor store, and have your own after-party.
