We hate to break it to you, but there’s only about one good month of summer left. The good news? Harry’s Oyster Bar in Atlantic City can help you make the most of that time. Head there now — we mean it! Get crackin’ and dive into all the summer goodness it has on hand. There are the five reasons you need to trust us and get to Harry’s post-haste.

1 The cocktail selection. We know, it’s an oyster bar. So you thought we’d have oysters at the top of the list (don’t worry, they’re coming up). But no. You need to head to Harry’s right now for one of their house cocktails. Specifically the Spicy Mule, which is one of the best drinks we’ve sampled all summer. Made with Camareno Reposado Tequila and jalapeno syrup, this icy-cold cocktail is the perfect thing for warm summer evenings and spicy fun.

2 The oysters. You can’t beat a dinner at Harry’s, where everything is fresh and delicious, from the Giant Hot Pretzel appetizers to the shrimp tacos. But if you’re heading out for the night and just want a little something, get the oysters. They don’t call it an oyster bar for nothing. With a great selection of oysters as well as the alcohol-infused oyster shooters, you can’t not have oysters if you’re at Harry’s.

3 The lawn. The inside of Harry’s is great, all classic charm with hardwoods and decorative ceiling. But the outside is where Harry’s really shines in the summer. In addition to a full bar — you can get your Spicy Mule outside too — Harry’s has loads of outside seating, tables, music and lawn games like cornhole, Connect 4, and giant Jenga, all the games to keep you having fun long into those summer nights.

4 The music. Need some jams to complete that summer feeling? We’re with you. And lucky for us, Harry’s has live music outside all summer long (weather dependent). This week, Harry’s has Ken Shiles & CiBon Trio on Thursday; Radio Neon Duo followed by Lefty Lucy on Friday; Mel & Tony followed by The Usual Suspects on Saturday; and Robin Gazzara precedes Tidal Wave on Sunday.

5 The view. Harry’s is beachside, and while we don’t possess the X-ray vision needed to actually see through the Boardwalk to the beach itself, everyone on Harry’s lawn has access to the beautiful boardwalk and beaches of America’s Favorite Playground. And you really can’t beat that for a summer night.