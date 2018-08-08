There’s never a bad time to head to Nauti Spirits. But apparently, there is a better time. Head to Nauti this Saturday, Aug. 11, for everything you’ve come to expect from this local distillery, as well as a food truck festival full of good eats and good fun. Here are five reasons to get there on Saturday:
1 The drinks. First things first … you go to Nauti Spirits for their perfectly hand-crafted cocktails made with fruit and herbs from their farm, as well as their locally made, award-winning gin, vodka and rum. Cocktails such as the “Beet Ya to the Punch” with Nauti Spirits Vodka, lime, and rosemary ($9) or the “Shunpike Punch” with Nauti Spirits Rum, lemon, lime, pineapple, bitters and house-made orange oleo-saccharum ($10), both with ice crushed on-site by bartenders using mallets in burlap sacks, make things festive and refreshing. You can’t get closer to handmade than that.
2 The food. Nauti Spirits doesn’t serve food. And while they often have a food truck visiting the premisis to satisfy hungry patrons, this weekend, thanks to the Good Eats Food Truck Festival, there will be almost 10 food trucks offering loads of different options from 1 to 8 p.m. Better yet? The festival itself is free, so save your dough for the grub and the cocktails.
3 The fun. Cocktails may be all you need, but if you have kids in tow, the Good Eats Food Truck Festival has you covered. Look for face painting and a bounce house for the kids, as well as activities for grown-ups too, from a cornhole tournament (with a cash prize) to a rock wall.
4 The tunes. In addition to the DJ-spun tunes brought in by Good Eats Food Truck Festival, there’s often live music at Nauti Spirits, and this Saturday is no exception. Come for the day and stay for the evening — the live music starts at 6:30 p.m. — to hear some soulful covers of classic tunes by the Capers.
5 The view. This isn’t some festival held on a patch of asphalt (not that we’re knocking those — we’re big fans of festivals of all kinds). This festival is at Nauti Spirits, a facility on a 60-acre preserved farm between the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay. Grab a tour or just grab a glass. This Saturday can’t be missed.
