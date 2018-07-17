If you’re not in the know, you might totally miss The King Edward Bar, or the King Eddie, as it’s affectionately called. You might even miss The Chalftonte Hotel — which houses the King Eddie, as well as their restaurant, The Magnolia Room — altogether. Despite being the oldest original hotel in Cape May, The Chalfonte remains a best-kept secret for anyone looking for some stellar entertainment in the most historic hotel in town. Currently in the midst of its 142nd consecutive season, The Chalfonte is quintessential Cape May at its finest. Here are five reasons you have to head to the King Eddie this summer.
1. The drinks. The King Eddie is all old-school-Cape May-charm-meets-present-day-Buy-Local movement. In addition to their signature cocktail, The Chalfonte, made with vodka, amaretto and grapefruit and served up in a Mason Jar (and quite possibly with a paper straw), the King Eddie offers local wines from Hawk Haven Winery; vodka, gin and rum from Nauti Spirits in Cape May; and a tap system featuring a rotating selection of local beers. Currently on tap are Summer Catch and Cape May IPA from Cape May Brewing Company; Ludlam 547 Stout from Ludlam Island Brewery; 7 Mile Hippocrates from 7 Mile Brewery; Bell Buoy from Slack Tide Brewing Company; and Roly Poly Pils from River Horse Brewery. For those who prefer their cocktails from outside the state, don’t panic — they have plenty of bottled beers and a full bar including an extensive (non-local) wine list as well.
2. The story. There’s no appeal greater than a place with a little history, especially in a quaint little town like Cape May. And The Chalfonte has quite the story. Built in 1876 by Civil War Hero Henry Sawyer — a man who survived multiple battle injuries and was almost executed by the Confederacy before President Lincoln stepped in on his behalf — The Chalfonte was one of the only boarding houses that survived the fires of 1878. While it has all the amenities that make it appropriate for the 21st century — air conditioning, wireless internet … electricity — The Chalfonte maintains the ambiance of warm Southern hospitality with its absence of televisions and phones in guest rooms, louvered doors and large porches, perfect for watching the hustle and bustle of Cape May in summer.
3. The food. While it’s always worth heading to The Magnolia Room, the nationally acclaimed dining room at The Chalfonte, The King Eddie offers up its own share of deliciousness right at the bar. Try the Southern Style Crab Croquettes with chili lime remoulade ($12), the Braised Pork Poutine Mac and Cheese with smoked gouda, sausage gravy and fresh herbs ($10), or the Southern Ham Biscuit with smoked cheddar and pickled pepper aioli ($10) — all made in a kitchen that’s run by Lucille Thompson, who, famous in her own right, is in her 82nd season at The Chalfonte.
4. The music. Grab a cocktail and kick back, either inside the bar, in the roomy lobby, or on the notable front porch and listen to some tunes. The King Eddie features music six days a week (every day but Saturday). Enjoy the music of Andy Reeves on Mondays, Mike Flanigan and Daisy Castro Tuesdays, and The Clavicles Fridays and Sundays, all inside the bar. Or head there on Wednesday nights for a weekly porch concert with a rotating cast of performers. This week, enjoy not one, but two porch concerts: the Borderland Family Ceili Band performs on the front porch at 8 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, July 24 and 25.
5. The Howard Street Ramble. There’s live music. And then there’s music literally coming to life in front of you. The Howard Street Ramble consists of the latter. While all of the performances at The King Eddie are top notch, the Howard Street Ramble is less performance and more spontaneous creation, offering something intangibly different for both audiences and musicians alike. Led by Chris Gillin-Schwartz of The Bastard Sons of Captain Mey, the “ramble” is part improvisational jam session, part performance and all energy, with musicians of all ages and backgrounds blending their talents across different directions and musical genres. It happens 9 p.m. Thursdays through September.
