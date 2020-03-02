While we don’t typically consider Monday night the epicenter of live entertainment, that’s all changing, thanks to the band, RED, who will perform every Monday at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget.
Here are five reasons you need to make it a “RED” Monday, every week.
1. Rush Lounge is just so easy. The last thing anyone wants on a Monday night is heading someplace hectic, difficult or pricey. Between work and school, Monday night is for casual and easy fun. Fortunately, Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget is the perfect setting for a “RED” Monday. Between the free parking, the fact that Rush Lounge doesn’t charge a cover for shows and the early show time (Monday shows start at a very reasonable 7 p.m.); the laid back setting and quality musicians make it the ideal place for catching a show.
2. RED Returns. Despite their two prior albums and plethora of connections—friends include Dean DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots and Mark Hudson from The Hudson Brothers — it’s been a while since RED, the core of which consists of Bob Kimmel and Andy Schlee, have taken the stage. Which makes their return all the more anticipated. Their “RED” Monday shows will include a variety of covers — think The Beatles, Todd Rundgren, Elvis Costello and even The Clash — as well as a handful of originals. Basically, a perfect Monday night.
3. The new album. It’s not just a return to the stage for RED; it’s also a return to the recording studio. While there are currently plenty of originals for you to get familiar with — check out their previous albums “Nothing Means Anything” and “Broken Earth”, both available on CDBaby and streaming services — longtime fans will be happy to know a third album is on the way. We don’t have an exact date yet, but the guys from RED are hoping for a 2020 release, and obviously, so are we.
4. The guest players. The guys of RED sure know how to throw a party. Every Monday for the foreseeable future, RED will have some friends joining them onstage. Along with Danny Eyer, Patty Balbo and Rich Kurtz, each of who will be performing weekly with the band, Red will include a special guest performer for their middle set each week. The guest lineup includes Dane Anthony of The Dane Anthony Band on March 9; a surprise guest on March 16; Lindsay Pagano from Stellar Mojo on March 23; and Michael LeCompt from LeCompt on March 30. And that’s just the first month.
5. The Cocktails. It’s a “RED” Monday and with the signature cocktails at Rush Lounge, you certainly won’t have the blues. Whether it’s the “Tide is High” (Golden Nugget Barrel Select Patron Anejo Tequila, JDK Peche White Peach Liqueur, DeKuyper Blue Curacao Liqueur, habanero peach simple syrup, and fresh-squeezed lime juice) or the “Whole Lotta Love” (Absolut Elyx Vodka, muddled strawberries and lime, raspberry syrup, fresh-squeezed lime juice, Liber & Co Fiery Ginger Syrup and club soda), you can’t go wrong.
