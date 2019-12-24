There are always about a billion options for how you might choose to spend New Year’s Eve. Every level of party, from the wildest to the mildest will go down that night, so to give you a bit of guidance, here are a few picks of ours of New Year’s Eve events that offer something a bit outside the box.
Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City
Champagne toasts are a dime a dozen on New Year’s Eve. If popping the bubbly at midnight makes you yawn, Resorts may be the spot for you. Both Landshark Bar & Grill and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville will host free New Year’s Eve parties, which begin at 8 p.m. and feature a special midnight margarita toast to take the place of the champagne. Now all you have to worry about is fining your long lost shaker of salt. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Fred’s Tavern, Stone Harbor
A New Year’s Eve party is often paired with loud music, whether in the form a DJ or a live band. If you love music, but are looking for a bit more mellow vibe, head to Fred’s Tavern in Stone Harbor for live acoustic tunes from Kenny Curcio from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fred’s Tavern is located at 314 96th St. in Stone Harbor. Go to FredsTavern.net for more.
MudHen Brewing Company, Wildwood
While many folks think of New Year’s Eve as an “adults only” holiday, there’s really no reason why kids shouldn’t be allowed to celebrate too. This year MudHen Brewing Company will host a special Kid’s New Year’s Eve Party from 4-6 p.m. The party is $25 per person and will include a kids meal, games, crafts, a DJ playing kid friendly music as well as a cookies and milk toast for all at 6 p.m. MudHen Brewing Company is located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood. Go to MudHenBrew.com.
Harbor Pines Golf Club, Egg Harbor Township
Looking for a New Year’s Eve event that covers all bases? Harbor Pines Golf club has a deal that is going to be hard to top. Their New Year’s Eve Gala runs from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and includes a premium open bar, an elaborate array of hors d’oeuvres, a full gourmet land and sea dinner, plus a champagne toast, a DJ and more. At just $99 a person, this offers more bang for your buck than just about any party we can think of. Harbor Pines Golf Club is located at 500 St. Andrews Dr. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to HarborPines.com.
Rio Station, Rio Grande
For some folks, the hype and build up of expectations that everyone has for New Year’s Eve ultimately leads to a letdown each year. If you find yourself in this camp, why not skip the “eve” altogether and focus on the New Year itself? Head to Rio Station on the morning of Jan. 1, for their “Break Your Resolution Brunch,” which will feature $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys, along with a variety of delicious dishes to start the New Year off on the right foot. Rio Station is located at 3505 Rt. 9 in Rio Grande. Go to RioStation.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.