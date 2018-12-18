As temperatures drop and snowstorms become a near constant threat, folks will naturally need some cozy beers to warm them up. Here are a few places that offer the perfect brews for this frostiest of seasons.
Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grille: You can visit a local pub all year long, but there is something particularly warm and comforting about heading in for a pint when it’s snowman season. Tailgaters currently has Breckinridge Vanilla Porter on tap, a dark robust brew with all of the chocolate and roasted nutty flavors of a classic porter, but rounded out with a hint of vanilla bean. Tailgaters Sports ar and Grille is located at 337 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway. Go to TailgatersNJ.com for more info.
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House: Vagabond has always been a favorite stop among beer lovers and this winter is no different, as the taps remain loaded with craft beers of all types. But one standout on their list that is truly beloved among beer enthusiasts and is utterly perfect for the holiday season is Troegs Mad Elf. This Belgian dark strong ale packs a punch at 11.0% ABV, and its harmonious combination of honey, cherries and chocolate malt along with notes of cinnamon and clove are sure to bring out the holiday spirit in you. Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House is located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to VagabondAC.com.
Doyle’s Pour House: Doyle’s Pour House is about as cozy of a local bar as you will find, and while its menu of wintry beers is not a long one, they do currently stock Blue Point Winter Ale. A complex combination of robust malts and hops come together to make this a great brew to warm you from the inside out on the coldest nights of the year. Doyle’s Pour House is located at 210 W. Main Street in Tuckerton. Go to DoylesPourHouse.com for more info.
Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar: With a list of 40 taps, it’s hard not to find something perfect for this time of year and Wingcraft does not disappoint. Choices include the aforementioned Troegs Mad Elf, Downeast WinterBlend Cider, Tuckahoe Spice Trade, Riverhourse Belgian Freeze, Double Nickle Below Zero and more. Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar is located at 2010 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info go to WingcraftAC.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: The official new kid on the block, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall just opened last month, but comes out swinging with its beer selection, matching Wingcraft tap for tap with 40 options of their own. Their seasonal selections are numerous and we can’t think of a more enjoyable way to spend a night this holiday season that sitting at the bar sampling from this extensive list. The seasonal options include Corsendonk Christmas Ale, Brooklyn Winter Lager, Troegs Blizzard of Hops, Troegs Mad Elf, Southern Tier 2XMAS, Tuckahoe Spice Trade, Stone Enjoy By 1/1/19, New Belgian Accumulation, Stone Xocoveza, Double Nickle Below Zero and Ludlam Island Living Is Easy. On second thought maybe don’t try them all in one night! Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more info.
