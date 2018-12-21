For Springsteen fans, there’s nothing quite like a three-hour concert with Bruce and the E Street Band to end your year on a high note.
But even if you’ve seen the Boss in his recently ended solo run on Broadway — or caught the show on Netflix — you can’t beat the full band experience.
That’s where longtime tribute act The E Street Shuffle can help fill the void this holiday season.
The seven-piece band will perform a live show focused around Springsteen classics and deeper album cuts at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at The Levoy Theatre in Millville.
Calling itself “the world’s greatest Bruce Springsteen tribute,” The E Street Shuffle has performed everywhere from legendary Asbury Park venues like The Stone Pony and Wonder Bar to MetLife Stadium and BB King’s Blues Club, in addition to being regulars at South Jersey venues such as Kix McNutley’s, Laguna Grill, Bally’s and more. The band plays between 80 and 100 shows each year.
Ahead of the show, David Turner (piano, vocals) and Dan Delaney (saxophone, percussion, vocals) discussed their love of Springsteen, the line between tribute and impersonation and the fun factor in their shows.
At the Shore: What do you have planned for the Levoy show?
Turner: The majority of the songs will come from his first seven albums, spanning “Greetings from Asbury Park” right up to “Born in the USA.” We will also add in some holiday favorites and, since it’s a theater show, we will likely add some of the epic ballads that you might not normally see. There will be some surprises for sure!
ATS: Will the vibe be much different because it’s in a theater?
Turner: A theater show like this one allows us more freedom to stretch out. We won’t have a dance floor to try and fill up. We won’t have to go head-to-head with a sporting event on the TVs. The people that attend are there to hear the music and see the band, so will be able to put in some songs that we normally wouldn’t be able to do. And of course this show being right around the holidays, we will be hitting those songs too.
ATS: Are you both lifelong fans of Bruce and his music?
Delaney: I am for sure a lifelong fan. My dad is a huge Bruce fan and passed that on to me by playing his music all the time. I love the variety of Bruce’s poetry. He has deep, moving songs, and he has songs that are meant to just make you smile and dance.
Turner: Being from New Jersey, I was just an average Bruce Springsteen fan growing up. Being in the band over the years has given me a much greater exposure to and appreciation for his music than I would have ever had otherwise.
ATS: As a musician, what are the challenges and rewards of playing Springsteen?
Delaney: As the sax player in a Bruce band, I have to know my role. Unlike a horn section or a jazz player, [E Street Band saxophonist the late Clarence Clemons] comes in for his big, in your face solo and then sort of disappears. I have to be able to sell that quick solo as best I can, because it may be several songs until I get to do another.
Turner: Bruce’s music can be more complex than many people realize. But the payoff is getting to be playing his music live, especially in his home state. The reactions of his hometown fans as soon as some of the big songs kick off is a priceless feeling to experience from the stage.
ATS: Is there anything you avoid doing that's too obvious or cliche or that you hate seeing in other Bruce tributes?
Turner: I’m not a big fan of when an act falls away from the “tribute” line and closer to the “impersonation” line. It’s a thin enough line as it is with a tribute band, so I like that we try our best to keep it as our way of honoring his music for what it is and how it’s affected us as musicians.
ATS: What's the key to capturing the spirit of The E Street Band on stage?
Delaney: Having fun. At the end of the night, we could play every song perfectly, but if we didn’t show the audience a good time, the show would not be a success.
People walk out of the show thinking about the fun they had. Making people smile and dance and sing is the best way to be remembered.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.