If you get excited about the extra hour we get when it’s Daylight Saving Time, Leap Year is cause for major celebration. With the 24 extra hours we get Feb. 29— taking us from 365 to 366 days in a year — we’ve got to make the most of it. Here are five things to do on Leap Day.
1. Feast on a Girl Scout Cookie Fest. This is one cookie party that isn’t for kids. Head to Ludlam Island Brewery at noon on Saturday for a Leap Day Girl Scout Cookie Fest with Girl Scout Cookie Beer. Really, this is a thing, and we couldn’t be happier. With Thin Mint Thunder Jacket, Peanut Butter Pattie Thunder Jacket and more — as well as actual cookies for sale — this is one Leap Day event you don’t want to miss. Located at 9 Stoney Court Unit 3 in Ocean View. Go to LudlamIsland.com for more information.
2. Leap into laughter. Want to fill your extra day of the year with laughter? Head to Jessie Creek Winery at 3 p.m. to sample some wine and get your giggle on with Michelle Tomko, the five-time winner of AC Weekly’s Nightlife Award for “Best Comedian.” With opening acts Tom Mongello and Michael Hagan, as well as drink specials including $5 glasses of wine and $15 wine spirals, it’s a must-do way to spend Leap Day. Located at 1 North Delsea Drive in Cape May Court House. Go to JessieCreekWinery.com for more information.
3. Celebrate with an “Extra Night Out.” Head to Gregory’s between 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturday for a free raffle ticket. The winner will be drawn and announced at 11 p.m., and will receive an “Extra Night Out”— a Gregory’s gift certificate for dinner for two (one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert) plus two movie tickets. Winner must be present to win, so grab a cocktail or two as the DJ spins and celebrate Leap Day while you’re waiting. Located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.At for more information.
4. Leap through the years. At The Vue Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Claridge Hotel, get ready to leap through each decade from 1900 to 2020 at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy music from each era while sipping cocktails from each generation. Who needs a time machine when you can leap through the ages all in one night? Located at The Boardwalk and Park Place in Atlantic City. Go to Claridge.com for more information.
5. Leap into hops. It isn’t every day a new brew is tapped, and while it may not be four years before it happens again, it’s still reason to celebrate. Head to MudHen Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. to tap into a crossover concoction between MudHen and Gusto Brewery. We don’t know what it is, but we know it’ll be Leap Day worthy. Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. Go to MudHenBrew.com for more information.
