If your love of the cinema extends past Oscars weekend, you’re in luck. The movies are coming to you with Beth Tinnon’s one-woman show, Great Songs of the Cinema. Here’s what you need to know about her and her upcoming show.
1. She’s the true, blue, real deal of a lounge performer, and then some. Beth Tinnon is one of the few true blue lounge acts in the city. According to Tinnon, however, that means more than what you’re singing or even how you’re performing. “An old school lounge where you connect with the audience…that’s what a true old school lounge act is…trying to reach out and bring the audience in,” says Tinnon.
2. Her one-woman show, Great Songs of the Cinema, will bring on all the feelings. If you’re a movie aficionado—and who isn’t?—this is the show for you. “I want to recreate these memorable movie moments that bring you to a certain time of your life,” says Tinnon. “I think that’s what music and performing is about.” In this one-woman show, be prepared to walk through a small history of movies. Tinnon includes songs from “The Way We Were”, “Dirty Dancing,” and “Ghost” among many others. “I chose movies because when you hear a song that’s synonymous with a movie, it takes you back. Movies are just so powerful.”
3. She’s all about audience participation. In all of Tinnon’s one-woman shows, the audience is more than an audience—the audience is an integral part of the show itself. “When I go to a show,” says Tinnon, “ I want to feel special, to have a memorable moment. It’s about connecting with the audience.” If your dream is to sing, get to one of Tinnon’s shows, where the audience gets to be the co-star.
4. She’s come full circle. Tinnon has a huge breadth of experience, from the legendary “Grand Ole Opry” in Nashville, Tennessee to Disney Cruise ships, to Yankee Stadium’s Private Lounge “Legends” for the 2009 World Series. The result? A well-honed performer that’s as versatile as she is talented—Tinnon is adept at everything from jazz and blues to country and more. A consistent winner of the “AC Weekly Readers’ Choice Nightlife Award for Best Casino Lounge Act”, Tinnon’s performance at Superstar Theater marks a full circle moment: in addition to being an opening act at Superstar Theatre in the past, she saw her own hero, Ann-Margret, perform there as well.
5. She’s grateful and it shows. It takes more than knowing how to belt out a song to be a great performer. Instead, it’s a combination of knowing your audience, being able to read a crowd, being versatile, having talent and not least of all, showing gratitude. A consummate performer, Tinnon has all of the above. “I’m so grateful to be working with all the wonderful staff, from the lighting crews to the sound crews, the entertainment directors, the marketing people…” says Tinnon, who’s well aware that a show takes a whole lot of people to make it legendary.
