It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The lights are strung, and the beer crawls have begun. Join in the fun—and goodwill—with the Bud Light Santa Clause Crawl.
1. The cause Sometimes we want to do good, but we just don’t know how. The Bud Light Santa Cause Crawl takes the guesswork out of goodwill. By participating in the fun, you’ll help benefit local families in need this holiday season. That’ll get you on the “nice” list for sure.
2. The stops The day begins with registration at Margate Log Cabin from 10 a.m. to noon before heading to Bocca Coal Fired Bistro (noon to 1:30 p.m.), Robert’s Place (1:30 to 3 p.m.), Ventura’s Greenhouse (3 to 4:30 p.m.), and finally Maynard’s Café from 4:30 until you stop partying.
3. The costumes No, it’s not Halloween. Yes, you need a costume anyway. Instead of witches and zombies, think holiday costumes - elves, Santas snowflakes, Christmas trees, and gingerbread men. Make it a good one. The holiday costume contest takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Maynard’s.
4. The specials It’s a day all about a cause, and fun. At every stop, enjoy $2.50 Bud Light bottles and food specials. Because no holiday party — or crawl — is complete without our favorite foods.
5. The transportation It may be called a crawl, but that’s not the preferred mode of transportation. And while there’s a bus taking participants bar to bar, there’s still the question of getting to and from the crawl. Your best bet? Get a ride or take an Uber or Lyft to Margate Log Cabin (there’s no parking there) and back home after the shindig at Maynard’s.
