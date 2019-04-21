We all know the drill. Thursday hit up happy hours. Friday and Saturday go see live entertainment at our local bars. Then open-mic nights. Toss in some Quizzo. It’s all good fun, but sometimes, we need a little bit more variety. And this week, we’ve got more variety than we know what to do with. Here are five unexpected ways to party this weekend.
1. Catch a drag show. Kick back with a French Quarter Cocktail (Asbury Park Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and prosecco) and enjoy a "Drag Show Brunch" complete with comedy, singing and dancing from Brittany Lynn and her Drag Mafia at noon Sunday, April 28, at Bourre. The show is free, but reservations are recommended. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
2. Solve a mystery. Whodunnit? Who knows? But you can find out at the murder-mystery dinner “Bumped Off and Bottoms Up” at the Inn of Cape May over a four-course dinner, and of course, a cocktail from Aleathea’s. The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and tickets are $60 each ($30 for kids). Reservations are required. Located at 7 Ocean St. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayMac.org/murder-mystery-dinners for more information.
3. Head to the Shire of Smithville. Grab your swords and suits of armor — the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is back in town and taking over Smithville. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, check out comedy, tragedy, sword fighting, jesters, singing, dancing and lots of shopping. Be sure to head to Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light for a nice cold ale while you’re there. Located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to Smithville Renaissance Faire on Facebook for more information.
4. Solve another mystery. Calling all sleuths! There’s a murder to solve. Head to Elaine’s in Cape May at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for “Murder, Vegas Style,” a murder-mystery dinner ($30). In between discovering clues, enjoy dinner, appetizers and even hit the bar. Guess whodunnit and receive serious bragging rights for solving the mystery. Located at 513 Lafayette St.in Cape May. Go to ElainesCapeMay.com for more information.
5. Tell a story. You know that favorite dinner-party story you’ve got? Here’s your chance to make it public. Head to the ARTeriors Edition of Story Slam at the Showboat Hotel at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tell a 5-minute story on the suggested (and somewhat suggestive) theme of "exposure" — or just listen. Cocktails will be available from the cash bar and music from DJ KJ Butta. Located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Story Slam: ARTeriors Edition on Facebook for more information.
