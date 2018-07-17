flv_drinkup
Espolon Anejo Tequila that is finished in a bourban barrell.

 Kristian Gonyea

This week it’s time to celebrate one of the greatest spirits of all time — tequila. Tuesday, July 24, is National Tequila Day and what a perfect excuse this provides us with to head out to a tequila bar and start knocking back margaritas and palomas like it’s our job.

You have plenty of options, but the margaritas at Veracruz at Harrah’s Resort are superb. Made with freh lime juice and 100 percent agave tequila, these are some of the best margaritas you will find anywhere in South Jersey. Grab a few and celebrate this wonderous holiday.

Veracruz is located at Harrah’s Resort, 777 Harrah’s Blvd in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com for more info.

