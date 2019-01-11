It’s finally feeling like winter. And just like that, we can hardly wait for spring. Before you start wishing away the weather however, consider the following mid-winter pick-me-ups. Whether they’re made-for-the-cold activities, or the perfect way to cozy up, we’ve got you covered.
1. Fire pit Friday. The fire pit rage hasn’t lost any steam. And why should it? Come winter, fire pits are just about the only way to utilize outdoor space, and they’re fun! And one of the best times to hit up a fire pit is at Willow Creek Winery at 6 p.m. on a Friday night. With a picturesque landscape, live music and wine at the ready, it’s a winter bucket list ‘must-do’. Located at 168 Stevens Street in West Cape May. Go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com for more information.
2. Board game night. Remember those nights as a kid, sitting around playing Candy Land with your family? The perfect winter activity, board games — and board game nights — are making a comeback. Head to MudHen Brewery at 5 p.m. on Thursdays for game night. Pair the evening an icy cold craft brew and a warm bowl of chili — you won’t forget it’s winter, but you won’t mind as much. Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. Go to MudHenBrew.com for more information.
3. Comedy Carnival. What better way to warm yourself up than by getting a good laugh on? Perhaps that’s a stretch, as no hard historical evidence really points to people laughing for warmth purposes, but just go with it ok? Either way, when that laugh is tied into Carnival season at Bourre, and includes performers like Rudy Reel, Tony Parlante, and Eric Hamblin, it’s a guaranteed good time. Get there for the free show at 8 p.m. on Saturday (But call ahead, because they sell out). Located at 201 South New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
4. Sunday Socials Head to Fins in Cape May for their weekly Sunday Social, where your good deed actually depends on your kicking back. Sunday Socials feature a different non-profit every week. This Sunday, half of all proceeds are donated to Family Promise — but no matter when you go, they always have live music plus the chance to make your own favorite morning cocktails at the Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar. The fun starts at 10:30 a.m. Located at 142 Decatur Street in Cape May. Go to FinsCapeMay.com for more information.
5. Open Mic Night. South Jersey is loaded with talented musicians who—though generally booked all season long—still enjoy jamming with friends. One of the best around is the longstanding open mic night at the Mad Batter in Cape May. Since musicians are most busy in the summertime, winter open mic nights often see some of the best musicians around. Get there at 7 p.m. on Sundays, grab a cocktail and get ready to take the stage. Located at 19 Jackson Street in Cape May. Go to MadBatter.com for more information.
