Love him or hate him, this Sunday, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady will once again take his team to the Super Bowl. While we would have rather celebrated a potential St. Nick victory with our beloved Birds, there’s still a reason to cheer — it’s still the Super Bowl. And therefore a party, after all. Whether you like to watch the game in your neighborhood watering hole or prefer to enjoy it at a casino-based Sportsbook, we’ve got the scoop. Here are six places to catch the Super Bowl.
1. If betting is your thing. Head to The Sportsbook at Golden Nugget to wager, watch and win while watching the Big Game with five video walls, over 50 TVs, and drink specials including Crownberry Apple and Moscow Mules for $8 starting at 10 a.m. At Resorts, head to DraftKings Sportsbook to watch the game with five betting windows, twelve betting kiosks, expert staff, $4 domestic beers and $9 chicken wings. At Borgata Race & Sports Book, experience the thrill of sports betting featuring bets on the most penalties, largest lead, rushing attempts and more. Windows open at 11 a.m. At Ocean Resort, head to William Hill Sportsbook where bets can be made at one of seven betting windows or self-service kiosks. And while it’s not actually betting, there will be raffles and a prediction contest at Mud Hen Brewing Co. in Wildwood, along with giveaways, prizes, drink and food specials.
2. Straight up sports bars. When only a sports bar will do, head to A Dam Good Sports Bar at Tropicana, where the Super Bowl will be playing on all TV screens and specials include 20-ounce Miller drafts for $3.50 all day plus prizes and giveaways at halftime; to Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House & Sports Bar at Tropicana for a reservations-required Super Bowl Party; to Hooters for fun and interactive games during halftime with prizes and giveaways; to Chickie’s & Pete’s Egg Harbor for drink specials and a $39.99 all-you-can-eat menu; to Paragon Bar & Grille for giveaways and happy hour specials all day; or to Dogtooth Bar for game day specials like $2 domestic pints and $2.50 Miller Light bottles as well as food specials like $8 prime rib panini, build your own burger and teriyaki pork spare ribs.
3. When you’d rather be dancing. It’s hard to watch football when you just want to move around. If it’s hard for you to sit still, head to Eden Lounge at Harrah’s with live music, colorful cocktails to represent your team, and good vibes, watching the half-time show there will get you up and dancing. At Daer Nightclub at Hard Rock, head to the Big Game Viewing Party where doors open at 3 p.m., hosted bar wristbands are available for $50, and hosted bar and food wristbands are available for $75.
4. For a party. When the Super Bowl is really another reason to party, head to Wild Wild West at Bally’s — an Official Sponsor of Super Bowl LIII — for an exclusive Super Bowl buffet and drink specials including unique tailored drink specials for both teams. Over at Caesars, head to 2100 for a Super Bowl happy hour from 2 to 8 p.m. And you can’t beat the party at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s, where you can enjoy the game at an indoor tropical oasis and reserve your own personal VIP cabana to you can root — or cry — for your favorite team as loud as you want while digging into food and drink specials like “Halftime Munchies,” “The Playoff Platter,” and “The Ultimate Touchdown.” Over on the Orange Loop, head to Bourre for food and drink specials that include $.50 wings and a $6 tailgate menu, $2 beers, $3 shots, and $5 cocktails, as well as Super Bowl Commercial Bingo. At Tropicana, head to Anthem Lounge for $5 domestic beer, $5 Tito’s vodka cocktails, and $5 fireballs until 1 a.m. with DJ Vito G spinning all your favorite top 40 hip hop and commercial hits. At Hard Rock, head to Hard Rock Café for an Epic Tailgate Party from 6 to 9 p.m. The $20 tailgate package includes VIP Access to Beer Pong & Corn Hole games, buffet station of Jumbo Wings and Classic Nachos, and of course, the big game. Head to Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort for the big game party beginning at 4 p.m. Over at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, check into the Chief Arthur R. Brown 27th Annual Super Bowl “Tailgate” Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a mug good for $1 soda and Miller Lite, door prizes, and a party buffet; or also at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, the more low key Superb Owl Sunday Party with $3 homemade fireball shots and $5 craft bottles and cans as well as a free half time buffet with pasta, meatballs and hot dogs. At The Anchorage in Somers Point, it’s a customer appreciation celebration with half off appetizers and drinks from noon until the end of the game. If you’re further south, head to a party that doubles as a benefit at The Princeton’s annual Friend in Need Super Bash XVI with a silent auction, raffle, big screen televisions, beverages, food and friends. Also in Avalon is the 2nd Annual Super Sunday Party at Icona Avalon. And at Hemingway’s in Cape May, pop in for Super Sunday with a Super 5 Hour Open Bar from 6 to 11 p.m. with well drinks, Coors Lite, Miller Lite, Bud Lite & house wine as well as a dinner buffet featuring tailgate favorites, for $49.
5. When you just want to chill and watch a game. If catching a game and a beer are your idea of a perfect Super Bowl Sunday, head to Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget to catch the game in a comfortable lounge seating, with 22 TVs, and drink specials like $8 margaritas and Bloody Mary’s plus Bucket Blitz’s of domestic beers ($20) or imported beers ($30). At Golden Nugget, you can also swing by The Showroom, where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the game on the big screen with stadium style seating, snacks, and a cash bar starting at 6 p.m. At Resorts, head to Bar One for $10 Miller Lite pitchers, $25 buckets of six Coors light or Miller Lite bottles, and $7 22-ounce Blue Moon drafts; to Gallagher’s Burger Bar for $2 Bud Light Drafts, $3 domestic bottles and $5 select wine and well cocktails; or to Landshark Bar & Grill for $20 buckets of five Landshark Lagers. At Borgata, head to Level One for classic cocktails, champagne and beer and the game; or to Gypsy Bar or Longbar to catch the game. For more kicked back Super Bowl Parties, head to Wonder Bar in Atlantic City; to Firewaters Saloon in Tropicana for 2 house drinks of your choice and frontier fries for $19.99 as well as prizes and giveaways at halftime; to 10 North at Tropicana for buckets of beer and draft specials; to Tango’s for buckets of beer and draft specials; to Vagabond for happy hour specials like half off appetizers and drinks; to Ducktown Tavern for food and drink specials as well as halftime giveaways; to The Cove in Brigantine for a party starting at 5 p.m.; to St. George’s Pub for $10 pizzas and wing and tender specials; to McCullough’s Pub for a free halftime buffet and happy hour drink specials as well as some pretty amazing giveaways throughout the game, including a McCullough’s Golf foursome and a $100 food voucher to McCullough’s; to Pitney Pub for drink and food specials; to JD’s Pub and Grille for food and drink specials; to Maynard’s Cafe for $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $6 Bud pitchers, giveaways, a complimentary halftime buffet, and more; to Brick House Pub & Grille for all day happy hour food and drink specials including $5 cheesesteak eggrolls and fried mac & cheese; to The Watering Hole for food and drink specials; to Leatherhead Pub for food and drink specials at the big community table and at the bar; to Clancy’s By the Bay for all of their regular football specials, including food and drink specials, as well as the game on all their TVs; to Gregory’s for bar specials as well as some fun giveaways; to Josie Kelly’s for $3 domestics, food specials and more; to The Tuckahoe Inn for game day specials at the bar from noon to 9 p.m.; to Yesterday’s for a $5 football menu as well as Sunday NFL Football bar specials; to Levari’s Seafood & American Grill for Sunday NFL Specials including $2.50 domestic drafts and $3 domestic bottles; to Stone Harbor Pizza Pub for dine-in bar and food specials as well as takeout specials; to Harbor Burger Bar for Super Bowl LIII for drink specials like $3 Yuengling and Miller Lite drafts as well as $5 mozzarella sticks and $3 cheese quesadillas; to Owen’s Pub for $0.25 wings, $2.95 cheesesteaks and cheeseburgers, as well as happy hour all day and night; and to The Boiler Room for food and drink specials including a "Super Bowl" of chili for $12.
6. When food is the real name of the game. If dining well is a priority, head to Borgata and stop at Angeline by Michael Symon for $4 Bud Light, Miller Lite, Amstel Light, Corona and Heineken, $10 specialty cocktails and $7 small plates including porchetta sliders with whole grain mustard and natural gravy, Italian sausage hoagie with peppers and onions, meatball sliders with red sauce and parmesan, and more. At Bobby Flay Steakhouse, try $4 local microbrews like Double Nickel Vienna Lager, Coastal Evacuation IPA, or Spellbound Pale Ale, $8 sangria, and small plates — ranging from $7 to $11 — including crab cake sliders with lemon habanero tartar sauce, Philly slider with filet mignon, provolone cheese sauce, and caramelized onions, grilled chicken skewers with bacon mustard vinaigrette, and more. At Wolfgang Puck American Grille, enjoy $4 draft beer specials like Hoegaarden Belgian Whitbier, Magic Hat #9 Pale Ale, Guinness Irish Dry Stout, and Stella Artois Belgian Pilsner as well as small plates ranging from $7 to $14 including Asian wings with Korean BBQ sauce, lamb chorizo sub, chicken rapini sausage, Bavarian pretzels and Philly cheesesteak pizza. If burgers are your thing — and who doesn’t like a burger? — head to Broadway Burger Bar at Tropicana to catch the game with drink specials like $2 Bud Light Drafts, $6 Roca Patron Drinks, $5 Ultimat Vodka Drinks, $5 select wines, and $5 well drinks. At Casa Taco & Tequila Bar, dive into food specials like burger and pork sliders, nachos and cheese fries, as well as drink specials that include $6 margaritas and $5 imported beers.
